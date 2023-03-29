It seems only yesterday that everyone I met on the street had one thing to say, “We need rain!” Now all the people I see comment, “I’m so ready for spring.” Like most of us in Northern California, I am growing weary of being indoors, but grateful that my home is still intact. However, if one more person tells me how beautiful snow is, I might have a PTSD attack.
All this time in the house and without power I find myself running out of books to read and tired of indoor projects. I dream of summer dinners on the deck; fresh tomatoes that don’t taste like aging apples with a hint of cardboard like the ones in stores all winter — peppers, olive oil, basil ... all my favorite summer foods.
My mind sometimes drifts back to my father’s famous garden in the Midwest. I remember one summer he came home from a particularly successful fishing trip and was working in his garden. I, and a small army of my neighborhood pals, gathered on bicycles in our backyard to watch him bury his fish heads in the garden.
“Mr. Johnson, what are ya doin?” we chorused in unison.
“Using an old Indian technique. Helping the garden grow!” He called back with absolute dead pan seriousness.
We laughed uproariously. “You’re teasing us again.”
“Nope, I’m not.” His voice had finality that signaled finished with kids.
And here I am forty years later after so many 29-32 degree nights putting fish emulsion with kelp on my battered plants from the deck. It really does give them that jolt to get over the stress of a freeze. I guess my father knew more than I gave him credit for.
Anyway, we’re all itching for spring to come. The climate is changing! There’s no denying that now. We will adapt as we have in the past.
Summer is grilling season. Meats definitely benefit from cooking that way, but so many other taste marriages beckon to be explored. Eggplant, mushrooms, peppers, tofu, zucchini, and polenta; all these benefit from the intriguing smoky flavor of the grill.
Tuck these recipes away for a casual summer menu on a warm, not hot, summer evening and enjoy!
Grilled Vegetable Ratatouille
For best flavor do this recipe about an hour before guests arrive. Ratatouille never tasted this good as when it is infused with the smoky flavor of the grill.
Two tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
One medium-large eggplant, cut in 1/3-inch slices
One large red onion, sliced fairly thick
One medium size zucchini, cut lengthwise
Three medium-size tomatoes
One quarter cup chopped fresh basil
Three tablespoons balsamic pepper
Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
One quarter cup chopped fresh parsley for garnish
Brush all vegetables except the tomato and peppers with olive oil and grill until evenly darkened and fork tender. Set aside to cool.
• Add cut-up tomatoes to a large bowl with the basil, vinegar, capers, and parsley. When the grilled vegetables have cooled enough to touch, peel peppers and cut up all into bitesize pieces. Add to the bowl; toss to mix.
• Set aside for 15 minutes or up to 2 hours to allow flavors to marry. Serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 6-8 servings.
Leftover Ratatouille makes an excellent open-face sandwich. Hollow out a small portion in the center of a French roll, fill with the ratatouille and fresh grated parmesan or Fontina cheese. Warm through on the grill in a piece of aluminum foil, top with lettuce, if desired, and serve.
Grilled Garlic and Arugula Pizza
Two tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Four to six cloves garlic minced
One half pound sliced mushrooms.
Three plum tomatoes, chopped
Three cups arugula or a mixture of greens
One round loaf of Italian or sourdough bread with the top cut off leaving a thick circle
One half cup feta cheese, crumbled
Preheat a gas grill to medium high or build a fire in a kettle grill.
Add olive oil to a large skillet and heat over medium heat. Add the garlic and mushrooms and sauté for 3-4 minutes. Add tomatoes and greens; stir to mix, cover, and steam about 4 minutes or until greens are wilted.
• Brush both sides of the pizza crust with olive oil. Grill crust 2-3 minutes on each side. Place the pizza crust either on a pizza pan made for the grill or on a piece of aluminum foil.
• Remove from the grill and add the sautéed vegetables and feta cheese to the pizza crust. Return to the grill,cover, and heat through 4-6 minutes. Makes 4-6 servings.
Patti Bess is a freelance writer and recipe developer. She lives in Grass Valley and can be reached at bess.pattia@gmail.com