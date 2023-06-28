Scotts Flat lake

Kayakers enjoy paddling on Scotts Flat Lake (photo taken June 24).

 Courtesy Photo

As summer heats up, so is the demand for lake recreation. The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) is pleased to welcome visitors to Scotts Flat Lake; however, the district advises that its day-use area fills quickly. Arrive early in the day to avoid being turned away at the gate.

This year more visitors frequent Scotts Flat for day use because dangerous cold, fast currents are deterrents for recreating on local rivers. The lake is an attractive destination, especially with its full capacity; there is plenty of water to enjoy. Yet, that also means the sandy beaches are underwater. The day-use recreation area has considerably shrunk in size compared to previous summers.