The recent wet weather has ended a heat wave and dropped the water temps in many of the lakes. This, along with the shortening daylight hours, gives me hope that the highest water temps of the year are behind us.

Some of the most promising fish reports have come from Eagle Lake, near Susanville. The water at Eagle is about 2.5 feet higher than it was a year ago, the result of a heavy winter. The water temps during the drought were 74 to 77 degrees in mid-August. This year they have been 70 to 72 degrees, a significant decline. The improved water conditions have contributed to a great tui chub bait fish spawn this year. The increase in this food source for the trout has led to a much larger average fish this summer.

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com