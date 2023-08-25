The recent wet weather has ended a heat wave and dropped the water temps in many of the lakes. This, along with the shortening daylight hours, gives me hope that the highest water temps of the year are behind us.
Some of the most promising fish reports have come from Eagle Lake, near Susanville. The water at Eagle is about 2.5 feet higher than it was a year ago, the result of a heavy winter. The water temps during the drought were 74 to 77 degrees in mid-August. This year they have been 70 to 72 degrees, a significant decline. The improved water conditions have contributed to a great tui chub bait fish spawn this year. The increase in this food source for the trout has led to a much larger average fish this summer.
Guide Tim Noxon, Fish Travelers Guide Service, describes this August as the best he has seen in the 20 years he has been guiding on the lake. Both the size and the quantity of rainbows are up. Last week his two largest trout were 4 pounds 13 ounces and 4-11. Trout over 3 pounds are a regular occurrence.
Tim has been having success going down to the 20 to 25-foot depth and using lures to imitate 1+ inch minnows. He has been trolling 1.5-inch spoons in pearl/white colors. Bigger is not necessarily better. The trout targets the smaller tui chubs and does not feed regularly on the more mature baitfish.
The Department of Fish & Wildlife has put into effect a “catch and keep” rule for Eagle Lake this month. The survival rate for fish caught and released in the heat of August is poor. The fish will swim away into the depths but not survive. The alkaline waters of the lake are the cause of the problem. This rule will be lifted with cooling water hopefully in September.
Lake Almanor has had a wet summer this year. When we look north and see distant thunder clouds, often these are as far away as Mount Lassen. Guide John Crotty reports water temps at 72 degrees. The lake is 3’ from full, a rise of 10’ from this time last year. The feeding pattern for trout has centered on the young of the year pond smelt. These minnows are .75 to 1.5 inches and are found along rocky shorelines. John has had his best results near steep banks where the bottom drops off to 30’ or more. The trout do not feed all day long. He has found there are periods when the trout move out of the depths and feed on the minnows in the shallows. The bite can be very good and then just cease. Last week he netted a 10+ pound brown trout for a client. As the weather cools heading into fall the bite should only get better.
Stampede Reservoir near Truckee is known for kokanee fishing. Guide Shaun Rainsbarger has been fishing there as well as Donner Lake. He commented that all of the fishing pressure at Stampede this summer has reduced the quantity of larger kokanee in the lake. Most anglers will target the larger kokanee and release the smaller ones back into the lake. In June and July, it was common to have 13 to 15-inch kokanee make up the majority of a limit. In late August most limits are mostly 12-inch fish with a few 14-inch fish in the mix. Kokanee are a “put and take” fishery so they are there to be harvested. The anglers are doing a good job.
Lake Davis, near Portola, has been slow recently. The water is 70 in cloudy damp weather and up to 73 on warm sunny days. There is not too much fishing pressure currently. Local angler Lou Barber caught a 21“ brown a week ago trolling 18’ down over 50’ of water near the dam. That was his only fish of the day. He did note some brief surface activity in the morning with the trout feeding on insects.
After the heavy snow pack from last winter, the Sierra streams have good water conditions for late August. In reasonable driving distance, the North Yuba is a good bet. Tom Page, Reel Anglers Fly Shop, says his customers have been doing well for numbers of trout. The North Yuba is not noted for large fish, but it is a great river for summer action. He recommends fishing above Downieville where there is cooler water.
The Truckee River is also worth the drive. The river from Tahoe to Hirschdale is controlled, the flows are modest and a bit warm. The better fishing is below the confluence of the Little Truckee River where the flows are higher.
On the Lower Yuba River during Tom’s guide trips, he has been producing fish on “hopper & dropper” rigs. Overall the condition of the trout is not great. After the high scouring flow last winter, the insect populations are low. The good news is, that once the salmon spawn begins and their eggs are available, the fish will be putting on weight. As of last week, Tom has not seen evidence of migrating salmon. Hopefully, they will come on strong in September.
