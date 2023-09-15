It has become an annual pilgrimage for me to head north to Washington State in September to fish for salmon in salt water. Due to the effects of the multiyear drought, California halted all salmon fishing in both fresh and saltwater for 2023. There are limited opportunities in Oregon but Washington still has a strong salmon fishery.

This year’s destination was once again the small seaside village of Sekiu on the Strait of Juan de Fuca which separates the Olympic Peninsula of Washington from Vancouver Island, Canada. The Strait is a funnel the salmon must go through to move from the North Pacific feeding grounds to the spawning rivers flowing into the Puget Sound.