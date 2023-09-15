It has become an annual pilgrimage for me to head north to Washington State in September to fish for salmon in salt water. Due to the effects of the multiyear drought, California halted all salmon fishing in both fresh and saltwater for 2023. There are limited opportunities in Oregon but Washington still has a strong salmon fishery.
This year’s destination was once again the small seaside village of Sekiu on the Strait of Juan de Fuca which separates the Olympic Peninsula of Washington from Vancouver Island, Canada. The Strait is a funnel the salmon must go through to move from the North Pacific feeding grounds to the spawning rivers flowing into the Puget Sound.
Sekiu is remote, about a 4-hour drive west of Seattle. During the summer this port is bustling with anglers. This activity peaks in September with the coho (silver) salmon run. The season for salmon closes at the end of September and the population of the town drops precipitously by early October.
This year’s trip expanded to include a full seven days of fishing with a couple of travel days on either side of the fishing. A group of us were fortunate to be able to rent a vacation home for a week in the peak of the coho season.
Each day starts at 4:30 a.m., heading to the dock by 5:30 and heading out into the Strait before dawn. Sunrise over Puget Sound is a colorful sight that changes every day. Fishing starts at first light and the next hour is often the best action of the day.
A slow day can last until 4:00 p.m. and maybe not reach a 2 fish limit for each of 4 anglers. Ten hours in a boat trying to find a combination of depth, color, speed, and location to trigger the bite can be a long day.
It is my conclusion that the salmon migrate through the Strait in waves. In between these waves are the slow days when it is tough to get a bite. There are other days when the fish are abundant. This can be a good day. And then there are those epic days where there are plenty of fish and there is also enough food to get them feeding recklessly. When fish are on a feeding binge, the action can be so fast that every rod on the boat has a fish on. Pandamonium is a good word to describe the situation. These days are the memorable ones that seem to erase the memory of the dog days when we can’t buy a fish.
The first two days of fishing were good days, limits of salmon, yes, but it took the entire day to reach the goal. Monday, the third day on the water was slow. Most of the fish were small juvenile salmon that we turned back. Yes we did get most of our fish but the issue was in doubt all day.
On Tuesday things turned around. I attributed it to new fish moving down the Strait. The size of the fish was a step up in length and girth to go along with increased frequency of the bite. For this quality of angling, you would spend two days on the road. We were done by 2:30 with 8 hatchery salmon but we had to go through 60 fish landed to reach 8 hatchery fish. We turned back over 40 wild salmon and some small hatchery fish through the process. Yes, the meat is good, but the fun of catching 5 dozen hard-pulling fish in a day is a rare occurrence for most angling trips.
Wednesday we were on the water with the boat lights on to get out of the harbor and head out onto the Strait in the dark. We were hoping to repeat the previous day’s action. The three other anglers on the boat were fishing about 25 feet down. Before the last line was in the water Jerry had the first salmon of the day running hard toward the Canadian shore. I was “Bucktailing” flies, pulling flies at the surface among the bubbles from the outboard motor. This can be a low-percentage method, but when it does work you get jarring strikes from fish that rocket to the surface to eat your fly. The best take is when you see the salmon’s head as it takes the fly and its body as it turns down for the depths. By the time full light was on the water, under overcast skies, I had thrown in the towel. The coho did not want bucktailing flies on this day. I changed to a smaller pink fly that matched what my boatmates were catching fish on. Not long afterward I was hooked up with a good-sized mackerel and joined the action. A bit later, our captain Jason Lai pointed to the surface splashing of feeding fish in the distance. We could not make out what species they were, but there were good numbers of birds feeding as well. While we headed toward the surface feeding I put on a 3-inch minnow fly and put it more than 100 feet behind the boat. The solid take from a strong fish, while you are holding the rod, is the thrill of angling. For the next couple of hours, our crew was catching salmon and mackerel. The action was so fast that at times we had three fish on simultaneously with lines crossing and fish getting tangled up in the net. Most of the salmon were wild, which needed to be released, but the fish were so plentiful that we had our 8 salmon that closed out our day by 9:30. We also kept half a dozen mackerel as the icing on the cake.
At this writing, we have two more days on the water before we begin the long road home. I don’t know how it will get better than Wednesday but we are going to try. I want to thank our crew, Captain Jason Lai, Jerry Shewey, and his brother Danny for the camaraderie, jokes, and help landing fish. It’s not just the catching but also the anglers with whom you share the experience that makes a truly epic fishing day.