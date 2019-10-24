What’s new: Tahoe Donner offers expanded dining, chance to ski at different Tahoe resorts

TAHOE — Billed as “the best place to begin,” Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort and the Tahoe Donner Cross-Country Ski Center will come into the 2019-20 winter season with a number of new features for pass holders along with new dining options for guests.

New for the upcoming season, downhill and cross country pass holders will receive four days at Diamond Peak Ski Resort and two days at Homewood Mountain Resort, though some restrictions apply.

Also new this year, according to Derek Moore, marketing engagement lead for Tahoe Donner Association, will be expanded hours at Alder Creek Café and Trailside Bar at the cross country center. The bar and cafe will now be open nightly for dinner, serving a mountain casual menu with beer and wine options.

While there may be a few new features at Tahoe Donner this season, one thing won’t change, said Moore, and that’s the association’s commitment toward getting new people on the trails and slopes through various clinics, and its Learn to Ski or Snowboard days, which offer discounted lift tickets and rentals for first timers on select days in January. The cross-country center will also offer two-for-one lessons during select days in January as a part of National Learn to Ski Month.

“Both resorts will continue their focus on learning programs and teaching people how to ski,” said Moore in an email.

The cross country center will offer its four-week skills programs that include Learn to Skate, Sisters in Skating, Seniors Learn to Ski, Weekend Clinics and Technique and Fitness. The downhill resort will continue to offer its Ski and Ride lessons packages for ages 3 and older.

Guests and pass holders that cross country ski will see improved trails this season, said Moore, as a result of expanded grooming with new PistenBully machines from last season and trail and road work done during the summer.

Preparations have also begun to expand Tahoe Donner’s snowmaking at both the downhill and cross country areas. Work is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort is projected to begin spinning lifts on Dec. 13, weather and conditions permitting. Public adult unrestricted season passes are available for $394, while members of the Tahoe Donner Association can get on the mountain this season for $234. The downhill area has 17 runs across 120 acres of groomed trails and wide-open bowls.

The cross country ski center, which offers over 60 miles of ski and snowshoe trails, has season passes available for $374 to the public, and $279 for members. The cross country ski area is projected to open Nov. 28, weather and conditions permitting.

A combo pass for unrestricted downhill and cross country skiing is also available at $579 for the public, and $409 for association members.

The downhill and cross country areas at Tahoe Donner will return with many of the same events as last year, including Christmas Day Breakfast with Santa, New Year’s Eve Light Parade and Fireworks Show, clinics and lessons, the Tahoe Donner Challenge, Captain Nordic’s Dress-up Day and more.

For more information about the association’s cross country and downhill areas, visit http://www.TahoeDonner.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union. Contact him at 530-550-2643 or jscacco@sierrasun.com.