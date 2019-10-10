View wild Chinook salmon on the Yuba River

Registration is open for the South Yuba River Citizens League’s (SYRCL) 2019 Salmon Expeditions. SYRCL’s River Science staff, trained naturalists, and river guides from H2O Adventures will be taking those interested for a float trip down the Lower Yuba to see spawning salmon. The day on a raft includes opportunities to learn about the Yuba River ecosystem, how mining has impacted the river and how SYRCL is working to protect salmon. Attendees will view one of SYRCL’s restoration projects at Hammon Bar and explore the Yuba Goldfields.

“This is an unforgettable opportunity to explore the Lower Yuba River,” says SYRCL’s River Education Manager, Rachel Lubitz. “Get outdoors, and on the water to witness the spectacular journey of wild Chinook salmon as they make their way from the ocean back to where they hatched. Participants will learn about the salmon life cycle and the impact humans have on these incredible fish.”

Salmon Raft Expeditions begin on the main stem of the Yuba River at Parks Bar, just below the Highway 20 Bridge, and end at Sycamore Ranch Park. The run is about five miles long and the trip takes approximately six hours with stops.

Volunteer naturalists needed

“This is an unforgettable opportunity to explore the Lower Yuba River.”— Rachel LubitzSYRCL’s River Education Manager

Interested in connecting youth with the river? SYRCL is seeking volunteer naturalists to educate youth about the watershed, salmon life cycles, ecology and human impact on the Yuba watershed. Staff and volunteer naturalists introduce students to the spectacular journey of wild Chinook salmon as they make their way from the ocean to their ancestral spawning waters. Our program’s field trips run every weekday from Oct. 7 through Nov. 15.

To sign up for a Salmon Expedition or Naturalist Training, register online at: https://yubariver.org/our-work/river- education/salmon-tours/, or contact Rachel Lubitz, River Education Manager at 530-265-5961 ext. 218, or rlubitz@yubariver.org.

About SYRCL

Headquartered in Nevada City, the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL, pronounced “circle”) is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with over 3,500 members and volunteers. See: http://www.yubariver.org