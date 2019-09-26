Tahoe National Forest to conduct three prescribed underburns

The U.S Forest Service will conduct three concurrent prescribed underburns on the Tahoe National Forest today, and possibly continuing into the weekend.

According to a news release, the locations of these prescribed underburns include 200 acres adjacent to Prosser Hill north of Truckee; 400 acres adjacent to Sugar Pine Road north of Foresthill; and 70 acres adjacent to Camp Pendola north-west of Camptonville.

Despite the recent lower elevation Red Flag warnings in Northern California earlier this week, current fuel conditions, lower temperatures, and the approach of a cold front allow prescribed underburns to proceed the next several days as determined by approved Burn Plans. Burn Plans describe specific conditions under which a prescribed underburn may be conducted. This includes analysis of current fuel conditions, weather, available firefighting personnel, and opportunities for smoke dispersal.

“The goal of these underburns is to reduce the severity of future wildfires, provide added protection for communities in the wildland urban interface, and reestablish natural ecosystems utilizing fire,” the release states. “Reducing hazardous fuels through prescribed fire activities is the most effective and cost-efficient treatment that influences future fire behavior and suppression success, and increases forest health.”

Smoke from prescribed underburns may continue for several days after ignition, and may settle in low lying areas at night or in the morning and usually disperses during normal daytime warming. According to the release, all prescribed underburns are monitored closely for smoke dispersal and, if necessary, action is taken to mitigate concerns as they arise.

For more information, or to receive prescribed fire notifications via e-mail, call or email the following contacts: Truckee Ranger District, Linda Ferguson, District Fuels Specialist, at 530-587-3558 or linda.ferguson@usda.gov; American River Ranger District (Foresthill), Brian Crawford, District Fuels Technician at 530-367-2444 or brian.crawford@usda.gov; or Yuba River Ranger District (Camptonville); Gabe Foster, District Fuels technician 530-288-3231 or gabe.foster@usda.gov.

Source: Tahoe National Forest Service