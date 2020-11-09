Storm totals: Homewood, Alpine Meadows report 9″ at summits; Heavenly reports more than a foot
For the first time this season ski resorts in the Truckee-Tahoe area are reporting snow totals.
Along Tahoe’s West Shore, Homewood Mountain Resort said it received 9 inches of snow at its summit and 5 inches of snow at its base.
“Get ready to bust out those skis and boards because this is just a start to an incredible winter season,” the resort posted to its snow report. “Our projected opening date is December 11, weather and conditions permitting.”
Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows said it picked up an overnight total at Alpine Meadows of 7 inches at the base and 9 inches at the summit.
On Tahoe’s South Shore, Heavenly Mountain Resort is reporting more than a foot of snow. Sister mountain, Kirkwood Mountain Resort, also said it has received more than a foot of snow.
