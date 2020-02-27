Scholarships available for youth backpacking adventures

STATELINE, NV — The Tahoe Rim Trail Association is passionate about ensuring that everyone can experience the benefits of time spent outdoors. This summer, in partnership with the OK 2 B Different Foundation, scholarships are available for teens aged 12 to 17 to join the Youth Backcountry Camp program. The program hosts four-day backpacking trips to get youth unplugged and outside to discover and experience firsthand the beauty of the Lake Tahoe region. The Tahoe Rim Trail Association provides all the gear, food and instruction necessary for the expedition. Teens develop life skills through team building and leadership activities, connect with the great outdoors, and learn wilderness skills while sleeping under the stars, swimming in alpine lakes, and discovering the flora and fauna of the Tahoe Basin.

The OK 2 B Different Foundation and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association are providing scholarships to ensure any teen that would like to explore Lake Tahoe’s backcountry through an epic backpacking adventure can regardless of their ability to pay the program’s $365 registration fee. To receive a scholarship, visit the Tahoe Rim Trail Association’s website and complete the simple scholarship application form or contact Julia Kaseta at juliak@tahoerimtrail.org.

This year’s camp dates:

June 23 – 26, for ages 12-14

July 27 – 30, for ages 14-17

August 11 – 14, for ages 12-14

More information regarding the Youth Backcountry Camp program and registration are available online at http://www.tahoerimtrail.org/youth-backcountry-camps. Space is limited and filling up fast so don’t delay.

On Tahoe Rim Trail Association

The Tahoe Rim Trail Association, founded in 1981, is a nonprofit organization that works to inspire stewards and preserve the Tahoe Rim Trail system. For more information about the Tahoe Rim Trail Association or to become a member or volunteer email info@tahoerimtrail.org or visit the website at http://www.tahoerimtrail.org.