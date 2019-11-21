Opt to Act in Nevada County set for Black Friday

Five years ago, REI launched a movement when it closed all 154 of its stores across 36 states on Black Friday, encouraging patrons to consume a little less and instead, to #OptOutside. Now, with the climate crisis more pressing than ever, the campaign has evolved and that movement has transformed into a mission: It’s time we fight for life outdoors every single day. It’s time we Opt to Act. On Nov. 29th, join the Bear Yuba Land Trust to be part of a nationwide day of action—kicking off a year of change.

Here are a few ways to participate:

Spread the Word

Share with your friends and family why you Opt to Act! Is it for you, your family, future generations, the planet? Trust us, there are no wrong answers.

Organize a DIY Cleanup

Join cleanup events across the nation by organizing your own. Make a plan to take to your favorite trail or wilderness area, gather your friends, share pics using #OptOutside, and properly dispose of the garbage you’ve collected. Easy breezy!

Go for a Hike

The forests and woodlands surrounding Grass Valley, Nevada City, Alta Sierra and Penn Valley are full of awe-inspiring trails. Get outside and enjoy these trails we all love so much, and while you are at it, do your own solo DIY cleanup.

Opt to Act Plan

#OptOutside is just the beginning. Continue to act with 52 weekly challenges to reduce your impact, get active and leave the world better than you found it. REI has created a comprehensive list on their website of simple challenges you and your family can participate all year. Go bagless, opt out of junk mail, skip wrapping paper, go meatless for a day, plant something native and green, switch to LED light bulbs, and so on. Simple incremental changes that done together can make a huge impact.

ABOUT BEAR YUBA RIVER LAND TRUST

Bear Yuba Land Trust has built and maintains 45 miles of trails in Nevada and Yuba Counties that range in difficulty, length, history, flora and fauna. Now with the organization’s online trails portal, it’s easy to find a trail just right for you and your loved ones to explore. Bear Yuba Land Trust encourages everyone to share their experience this Black Friday by posting photos on Facebook and Instagram and using the hashtag #OptOutsideNevadaCounty. Those who post using the hashtag will be entered into a drawing to win a set of the Trust’s trail cards.