Mary West: Hiking opportunities at Bridgeport

The South Yuba River at Bridgeport spills into Englebright Lake, part of the patchwork that makes up the South Yuba River State Park. Pebble beaches are found here. Several trails begin near the historic Bridgeport Covered Bridge, the single longest covered span in existence per the plaque near its entrance. The bridge is currently closed due to a twisting of the bridge that requires some major renovation. The shingles have been removed to better expose the structure.

I met a State Park’s Ranger early one morning and he boasted of the park’s many attractions and welcomed more visitors to come out to Penn Valley. Two parking areas accommodate visitors on both sides of the river. There is a $10 State Park day use fee. Your California Poppy Pass works here.

From the parking lot you can take your pick of paths. The Buttermilk Bend Trail is a must in spring for butterflies and wildflowers. The Kneebone Beach Trail is south-east of the Bridgeport Covered Bridge. This trail keeps you low at the water’s edge. Along the river are plenty of rocks, large enough to lay out on to take advantage of perfect sunny days. This area, because of its easy access, gets crowded.

On my most recent visit I checked out the 2.7 mile Point Defiance Loop Trail.

I almost hate to share this one because I have never crossed paths with more than one other hiker on this trail in the early morning, so it’s the place to get away. This trail begins north-west of the Covered Bridge.

The trail is narrow and not level. Watch for poison oak. If this does not deter you, you will love this trail. Much of the way is shaded by oaks. Wildflowers are plentiful in spring. At Point Defiance, you find picnic tables and a very dark chemical toilet that could use some TLC.

Making the right turn along the hillside, the river widens into Lake Englebright. If you want to get down to the water from this side you have to brave a walk down and through black berry vines. Otherwise, head up to the top of the hill, take a right at the trail sign and enjoy the green grass and open vista of the surrounding hills. Another picnic table on top of the hill under a large oak that invites you to linger just a while longer. Why not? This is a short hike and you have time. Heading down the hill, enjoy the butterflies flitting from flower to flower as you make your way back to the road near the north parking lot.

How to get there

From Interstate 80 east, take Highway 49 north to Grass Valley. Take the Highway 20 exit toward Penn Valley/Marysville. Turn right at Pleasant Valley Road. The first parking lot is on your left before the bridge. The second lot is on the right after the bridge. Or Google 17660 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley.

Mary West is the author of the book series Day Hiker – Gold Country Trail Guide. The books are a collection of Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, and favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond (Available on Amazon). West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Newspaper Column by the Outdoor Writers Association of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram.