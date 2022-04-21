Mary West: Exploring Sunset Cliffs Natural Park in San Diego

The Sunset Cliffs Natural Park in San Diego is a coastal park with expansive views of the ocean and is the place to watch a California sunset.

I love our foothills, but a change of scenery and climate is fun. The drive along Sunset Cliffs Boulevard has been officially designated as a scenic drive.

Just before sunset dozens of people make their way to the edge to watch the sunset. Parking is convenient if you get to the area well before sunset. Take the time for a stroll the length of the park and maybe enjoy a picnic just above the beach that provides the view.

I made the trip in mid-March with the native flowers blooming in the sand enjoying the view that makes me stand and watch until the last bit of sun drops below the horizon on another beautiful day.

Sunset Cliffs Park is a 68-acre park that extends 1.5 miles along Point Loma peninsula’s western shoreline.

The park connects to neighboring Point Loma Ecological Reserve. Sunset Cliffs Park has two distinct sub-parks. Eighteen-acre Linear Park is an extremely narrow one-mile-long tract bordered by the Pacific Ocean and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard. It extends from Adair Street to Ladera Street.

The other side of Sunset Cliffs Park is Hillside Park is a 50-acre hillside that begins at Ladera Street. The cliffs continue southward into the surrounding residential area along the west facing slope of Point Loma Ridge. This entire park is 300 feet above sea level.

Photo by Mary West

Photo by Mary West

Photo by Mary West

Photo by Mary West