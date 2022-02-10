Mary West: Exploring Rock Creek Nature Trail

Enjoy the drive to Rock Creek Nature Trail seven miles out of Nevada City off Highway 20. There you find a wooden sign for the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp. Take the access road slowly and follow it around. You will see a sign for Rock Creek Nature Trail.

The drive among the trees to get to the trailhead is lovely. You can leave the city and highway behind you and feel the peace and quiet of nature. The trailhead has ample parking, a restroom and message board. The trail is to your left beginning with a section of handrail to get you started. If the information sheets are available you can follow the numbered signs and marvel at the variety of trees in the area. Take time to stop on the bridge over the creek and close your eyes. The sound of the water, the bird calls, croaking frogs and the wind through the trees is a natural symphony. On these cold days of winter, when accessible, bring an extra layer to stay warm. The shafts of light that stream through the tall pines gives a majestic feel to the trail. There is so much to see in every direction. The decay of fallen trees covered in moss and lichen, hanging vines that reach to the tops of the tallest pines and the serpentine path of the creek opens up small sand bars to share a wider view. Making this a very special place to simply be.

Rock Creek Nature Trail is a multi-use trail. I have only seen a mountain biker once. I have only seen other hikers on one other occasion.

To drive out, you can retrace your drive and come out on Highway 20 about two miles above what used to be the Ol’ Republic Roadhouse. Or you can turn right on the paved road that takes you back out to Highway 20. This section of road meanders through the trees with peek-a-boo views of the canyon leading back to Highway 20, just a road up from where you entered.

Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker – Gold Country Trail Guide I, II and III (2nd edition Available on Amazon). The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column and the 2020 Craft Award for her second book in the series-Day Hiker Gold Country Trail Guide by the Outdoor Writers of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram

Photo by Mary West

Photo by Mary West