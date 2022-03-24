Mary West: Exploring Pointed Rocks Trail

Looking to enjoy some wide-open spaces away from the crowds? Let me share with you the sweetest lollipop trail my friend Jason introduced me to on a recent 5K fun run he organized. It is worth the short seven-mile drive past the crowded North and Middle Forks of the American River Confluence area in Auburn to the rolling hills of Cool.

I have been hesitant to share much about the trails in this area because many are unmarked and I have gotten myself lost wandering around chasing butterflies and daisies. Several new signs have popped up in the area thanks to an Auburn State Recreation Area volunteer group known as the Canyon Keepers (canyonkeepers.org). Volunteers, in cooperation with State Parks, placed signs to help sort out the maze known to many simply as Olmsted or Knickerbocker. Auburn State Recreation Area Supervising Ranger Scott Liske built the forms and placed the signs.

Park in the vehicle lot next to the Cool Fire Station off Highway 49. This is a $10 State Park fee area. Your California Poppy Pass will work. From the parking area, you can see the grass-covered hills bending in the breeze beneath majestic oaks that dot the wide-open landscape.

Across the street from the fire station is the Pointed Rocks Trailhead. The wide flat trail parallels Hwy 49 for a quarter-mile before turning west into a small cluster of oaks that canopy the trail a short distance as you make your way to the first signed intersection of Ranch Road Trail and Olmstead Loop. Stay straight on Ranch Road. Soon you pass a small pond and a variety of wildflowers around old foundations from abandoned homesteads.

Every few yards the vista changes and may make you believe the sky is simply bigger out here. Stay on the trail as it bends to the south. Take a seat under a tree on a random rock and take in the green grasses, butterflies, wildflowers, and the peace and quiet.

If you have time, wander along the path, but if three or so miles is enough for you, look for a fork in the road on your left headed uphill to the east. The hotter it gets the more snakes you may find sunning themselves on the hot dirt of the path, be aware. At the top of the hill you find the loveliest pond with a grinding rock begging you to take a seat and enjoy the song of the Red Wing Blackbirds that call this area home. Follow the pond to the north that brings you back to the signed intersection of Ranch Road Trail and Olmstead Loop. Turn right to return to the parking area.

Take plenty of water. Much of this trail is exposed to the sun. A hat and sunscreen will make the hike more comfortable. This short hike is only one of a dozen trails in the area. These are multi-use trails so if you do wander there is usually a friendly equestrian or mountain biker to get you pointed in the right direction.

Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker – Gold Country Trail Guide I, II and III (2nd edition Available on Amazon). The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column and the 2020 Craft Award for her second book in the series-Day Hiker Gold Country Trail Guide by the Outdoor Writers of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram

Photo by Mary West

Grinding rocks on the Painted Rocks Trail in Cool.

Photo by Mary West

New signage at the Painted Rocks Trail.

Photo by Mary West

Take plenty of water, as much of this trail is exposed to the sun. A hat and sunscreen will make the hike more comfortable.

Photo by Mary West