Mary West: Exploring Overlook Trail

Cooler temperatures, smoke free air, fewer tourists and the waterfalls are running. It is time to hike. Yes, it’s wet and cold but this is the time to get out to the overcrowded, easy access lower trails that are often too hot in summer. The Overlook Trail is an obvious start.

The Overlook Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area overlooks what would have been the Auburn Dam. In 1965 Congress authorized the building of a dam on the North Fork of the American River as part of the Bureau of Reclamation’s (BOR) Central Valley Project. The dam was a way to control flooding in Sacramento that had twice inundated the capitol city.

The dam also had a water and hydroelectric power generation component.

In 1968, pre-construction work began on the Auburn Dam. The plan was to build a 700-foot high dam, promising 2.5 million acre-feet water storage capacity.

In 1970, the Bureau of Reclamation was sued by three different environmental groups. This, along with the 1975 Oroville Dam earthquake, stalled construction.

Two hundred million dollars were spent to get the project this far. Over the years the cost of construction rose. In 2005 Congress authorized another feasibility study. The project is still alive in Congress. The scars remain of tons of concrete poured for the supports on either side of the river.

A network of firebreak trails in the area give you a variety of views of the canyon and river. My strategy is to determine how much time I have and hike for half that time, leaving myself the second half to get back to the car.

My son Canyon and I hiked down to Tamaroo Bar to see how the winter rains had reconfigured the beach access. From here we took a different route out via Pardners Rock. Take a good look at a map before you go. The connecting trails can be confusing.

To get to the Overlook Trailhead from Auburn, head out Auburn Folsom Road to Sacramento Street. Turn Left and go up to Pacific Street. Take Pacific to the Overlook Park on the right. Park in the back of the lot. Go behind the yellow chains and over the edge to the right. Head out behind Overlook Trail gate #167.

Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker – Gold Country Trail Guide I, II and III (2nd edition Available on Amazon). The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column and the 2020 Craft Award for her second book in the series-Day Hiker Gold Country Trail Guide by the Outdoor Writers of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram

The view of the American River from the Overlook Trail.

Photo by Mary West

Pardners Rock Trail is marked by writing on a boulder.

Photo by Mary West

A gate at the start of the Overlook Trail in Auburn.

Photo by Mary West