Lower Scotts Flat Trail moves forward; NID partners to provide land for trails and support recreation

The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) Lower Scotts Flat Trail Connector will result in more trail access on NID-owned land for public enjoyment. The approximately 1- mile trail below Scotts Flat Reservoir will initially terminate at Deer Creek, then eventually connect the southern Cascade Shores area with the northern campgrounds prior to the spillway repair project. NID looks to once again partner with the Bear Yuba Land Trust (BYLT) to facilitate and coordinate local community groups and volunteers in the construction of both sides of the trail this summer and fall.

“NID recognizes the importance of trail access and embraces the work of community collaboration to create healthy opportunities for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors,” said NID General Manager Remleh Scherzinger. “We are proud to work with the Bear Yuba Land Trust to provide land and access for the public.”

“Creating permanent public access to recreational lands and connections between neighborhoods is a core part of our mission. Working with NID to expand these trail systems will benefit locals and visitors for generations to come,” said Erin Tarr, Co-Executive Director of the BYLT.

A final design for the Lower Scotts Flat Trail Connector on either side of Deer Creek has been developed. Nevada City Engineering has begun the environmental and cultural mapping to determine what areas may need to be protected. The crossing over Deer Creek will likely require further environmental permitting, additional funding and collaboration with the spillway repair in the final phase.

NID is pleased to partner with local and regional community organizations that support public trails and recreational use. NID, a provider of both drinking and irrigation water in Nevada and Placer counties, owns reservoirs and adjacent lands which offer recreational opportunities to the community including hiking, camping, fishing, swimming, sailing, water skiing, and other activities. At Rollins and Scotts Flat reservoirs NID provides public parks, campgrounds and beaches for enjoyment. Higher up in the mountains, NID maintains and operates campgrounds and recreational facilities in the Jackson Meadows and Bowman Lake areas.

The Bear Yuba Land Trust is a private, non-profit organization that works to promote voluntary conservation of the region’s natural, historical and agricultural legacy for more than 27 years. BYLT’s professional trails team has worked with community volunteers to build and maintain more than 30 miles of local trails.