Hiking the seven hills: Folks Trails Hiking Club and Outside Inn/Inn Town Campground team up to offer local history hikes

Folks Trails Hiking Club and Outside Inn/Inn Town Campground invites history and nature lovers of all ages to join them on a series of urban hikes through historic Nevada City and its outlying neighborhoods. Led by Jesse Locks, a California Naturalist and founder of Folk Trails Hiking Club, these hikes are perfect for both residents and visitors looking for a deeper understanding and connection to this beautiful and unique corner of the world.

“The hikes bring out locals, guests from the motel and the campground, and visitors to the area who are all interested in learning more about Nevada City’s rich history,” explained Erin Thiem, owner of the Outside Inn and Inn Town Campground, and curator of Visit Nevada City on Instagram. “Because of the variety of hikes over the year, we’ve had repeat hikers as well as a range of folks who join us just once.”

This is the fourth year that the two have teamed up to organize these “micro adventures.” A micro adventure is an adventure that is short, simple, local and cheap — yet still fun, challenging and rewarding. Each hike varies in distance from two to four miles, but would be considered easy to moderate (Nevada City is known for its seven hills). Each hike is organized around the seasons to showcase the very best of what Nevada City has to offer. The hikes focus on subjects such as fall colors, architecture, historic figures, cemeteries, Pioneer Park, Deer Creek and the Tribute Trail, and much more. Hikers also learn about native plants and animals.

“The hiking series is a great collaboration of all things Nevada City, both for locals and visitors,” said Thiem. “It forces you to stop and appreciate the small details around town that you might otherwise miss.”

To prepare for each hike, Locks spends hours reading and researching books, websites and libraries, along with interviewing local old timers.

“It’s a lot of fun for me to do the research and because so many people come back every month, I’m always trying to keep it fresh and new,” said Locks. “It’s important to both Erin and I, that people learn the history of our community, but it’s more important to us that they get outside, meet new people, and build relationships with their neighbors and community. We want people to care about and love Nevada City as much as we do.”

A special highlight this year is March’s hike. In celebration of Women’s History Month and in recognition of the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted American women the right to vote, Thiem and Locks will offer a new hike about the Famous Women of Nevada City.

“It’s our Suffragette hike,” says Locks. “It’s a small way to honor and celebrate the many women – past and present – who have helped build and continue to make Nevada City and Nevada County the great place it is.”

The time and start locations of the hikes change throughout the year. With the winter, spring and fall hikes beginning at the Outside Inn, 575 East Broad Street, in Nevada City and the summer hikes starting at the Inn Town Campground, 9 Kidder Court, Nevada City. Non-guests of both the Outside Inn and Inn Town Campground should park off-site at either a public parking lot or on a nearby street.

Hikers are suggested to bring water, snacks if needed, and proper footwear, dress in layers and of course, and their camera. Each hike happens during the day’s “magic hour” when the light is filtered and beautiful, making for perfect photos. The hike is free and open to anyone who’s interested in joining.

2020 Hikes

Feb. 13, 3 to 5 p.m. — The Hills of Nevada City

March 12, 4 to 6 p.m. — Famous Women (Past & Present) of Nevada City

April 9, 4 to 6 p.m. — Architecture of Nevada City

May 1, 4 to 6 p.m. — Trees of Nevada City

Starting at Outside Inn, 575 Broad Street, Nevada City. Please park either in downtown Nevada City or on a nearby neighborhood street.

June 11, 6 to 8 p.m. — Prospect Hill, Pioneer Park & Pine Grove Cemetery

July 9, 6 to 8 p.m. — Deer Creek Tribute Trail (Summer on the trail)

Aug. 13, 6 to 8 p.m. — Forged at the Foundry

Starting at Inn Town Campground, 9 Kidder Court, Nevada City. Non-guests should park on New Mohawk Road and walk across the street to the campground.

Sept. 10, 6 to 8 p.m. — Hirschman’s Pond

Oct. 8, 4 to 6 p.m. — Fall Colors Walk

Oct. 29, 3:30 to 6 p.m. — Historic Cemeteries co-led with Nevada County Cemetery District’s Matt Melugin

Dec. 10, 4 to 6 p.m. — Holiday Lights Tour and Stories of Christmas’ Past in Nevada County

Starting at Outside Inn, 575 Broad Street, Nevada City. Please park either in downtown Nevada City or on a nearby neighborhood street.