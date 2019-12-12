Get a holiday tree, support local conservation efforts

This Holiday Season go wild and get you and your family a wild grown tree. Bear Yuba Land Trust’s annual Holiday Tree sale offers a selection of fresh trees that were grown locally on conserved land and harvested by BYLT volunteers. Ranging from small incense Cedars at $50 to large Douglas Firs at $100, all proceeds go to supporting the work of BYLT — conserved land, protected wild spaces, new trails, forever farms and more.

Now through Dec. 20 (or while trees last), hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Sunday, at the BYLT Office, 12183 Auburn Road, Grass Valley. More info at http://www.bylt.org