Denis Peirce: Spring rains reset the striper season

This past winter we went without rain for a couple of months during the prime moisture season. With low and relatively warm water, the prospects for the striper run this spring looked bleak.

It is common for a large portion of the striper population to winter in the Delta. There are anglers who fish the Delta in the cold and muddy conditions found there this time of the year. The catching is tougher but they do confirm the presence of the fish. This past winter, Delta stripers were few and far between. I would get occasional reports from guides spending the day there searching for fish but their results were not good enough to take clients there for a day of fishing.

There were a few reports of winter fish in the lower Napa River but that is too far for a day trip by foothill anglers. Other than the Napa River I could find no mention of stripers from the Delta to the Bay. The outlook for the spring striper fishing was bleak. If no one could find these fish, was the population in serious decline from the previous two years of drought?

During the spring 2021 run, the rivers were so low and warm that a lot of the fish did not come up the river and some were seen spawning in the Delta.

Traditionally the third week of March is prime time for stripers near Rio Vista on the Sacramento River. I spent a day there and did not catch or see anyone else boat a fish that day. Prospects for a good spring run were dismal.

Stripers ideally will spawn when water temps reach the mid 60s during a full moon. In late March the water reached the mid 60s with a few fish in the system. The prognostication was that the April 16 full moon would bring on a spawn with the few fish that were present and that would conclude the spring run.

Then in April Mother Nature changed her mind and brought us rain and cold air temps. The effect on the river was dramatic. The flows did not increase much, as water was held back in the reservoirs, but each good storm bumped up the flows with runoff from the small creeks and the water temps declined. From early April until now the water temp dropped 10 degrees.

With the changing conditions, stripers have moved into the Delta and up the Sacramento in good numbers. The fish that were not to be found in the fall/winter showed up. Guide Brett Brady now describes this year’s run as good. Currently there are fish throughout the Delta and on the Sacramento River from the metro area up through Colusa and beyond. There was a bit of spawn reported on the Sacramento last weekend but the vast majority of the fish are still migrating upstream. Brett reports the river flows went up from 4,000 cfs to a brief peak of 6,500 cfs this week, enough to move more fish up river.

Currently the most popular launch ramp is at Tisdale west of Yuba City. Before dawn, the vehicles are lined up to launch and parking is a problem. If you want to launch, by late morning most of the guide boats have limited out and congestion is not a problem. The other ramps from Knights Landing up through Colusa are not seeing the numbers of boats that are using Tisdale. From the Delta up to Colusa there is enough depth for prop boats.

The most popular method is drifting on the current using live minnows just off the bottom. Anchoring up with cut bait is also viable. For those who want to throw lures, going early and late under low light conditions is your best bet. As the water warms in the next week fishing with lures will become a more productive option.

Once the water warms back into the 60s Brett said that finding shallow sandbars with two to five feet of water on them will be a good prospect for lure anglers. The stripers tend to be on the deep side of the drop off looking for a meal. When the light gets low they will move onto the sand bar to feed. If you want to fish stripers in the Sacramento River the next few weeks will be prime time.

Where the striper population spent this past winter is a mystery. There was a lot of speculation about the demise of this fishery. I am reminded of the adage, “Just add water and you will get fish.”

Pray for more rain.

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com