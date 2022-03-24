Denis Peirce: Spring is coming on strong

These unseasonable temps, up to 80 degrees in the foothills, have the fish moving into spring spawning mode early. Last week was the full moon for March. Things are shaping up for the major spawn of bass and stripers to come on April 16, the next full moon.

Justin Leonard (Out Cast Guide Service) has been on the Sacramento River this week fishing for sturgeon. He has been getting one keeper sturgeon most days. What has changed in the last two days has been the appearance of smaller male stripers moving up river. It is not unusual for the “schoolie” males to be on the move in the fourth week of March. What is noteworthy is the river temperature of 60 degrees south of Colusa. The water flow of only 4000 cfs is indicative of the drought conditions in the north state. In better years we should be seeing two to three times these flows and water temps well down into the lower 50s. In wetter years the main spawn would be in May and maybe into June. The entire cycle has been moved up due to warm and low flows.

Last week I spent a day striper fishing out of Rio Vista on the Sacramento River. The catching was terrible. There were few trailers in the launch ramp parking lot and only about half a dozen boats trolling the “West Bank” area. That changed last weekend as a wave of stripers moved through on their way up river. Justin Leonard was there and reported mostly small males but he did land one hen in the 20 pound class. Sources report these fish have moved up river. The water in the Delta is a few degrees cooler than the river, 58 to 59 degrees.

Lake Oroville has been fishing well for bass. Ed Everhart recently fished a bass tournament there as well as numerous days pre-fishing for the event. The lake conditions are improving. A couple of weeks ago the lake level was actually falling due to water releases but now the lake is rising about half a foot per day. The ideal conditions for spring Oroville bass fishing are water temps between 55 and 65 with a rising water level. Currently the water is 57 on the surface.

Ed concentrated on fishing the top five feet of the shoreline water early in the day and going as deep as 15 feet midday. He caught a few of his fish on top water plugs early in the day. The current food source for the bass is the pond smelt minnows. Ed reported seeing schools of smelt cruising the shoreline. He did best keeping his boat close to the bank and casting parallel to the shore as he slowly moved his boat. This is the season for boating good numbers of bass at Oroville.





The other target species at Oroville is landlocked salmon. This is the time of year when they can be caught close to shore where the minnows are. The most common reports of salmon come from bass anglers casting soft plastics to the bank. They fish the plastic worms slowly down the bank and then retrieve them rapidly before casting again. It is during the rapid retrieve that the salmon will hit. March is the month for this phenomenon. This year and last the salmon have been few and far between. The plants of juvenile salmon have taken place during the spring when they are only a few inches long. Then the bass have a field day eating salmon. The best reports for landlocked salmon have come from Lake Berryessa. The salmon there have been feeding on schools of shad in deep water. The trick is to find schools of shad and fish near them for the salmon.

At Collins Lake the bass have been moving up into the shallows. It is mostly males looking for spawning areas. The larger females have yet to come out of the depths. There has been a good bite in the five to 15 feet range. These pre-spawn bass will take a wide variety of baits. This is classic spring time fishing. The occasional trout is showing up to hit a bass lure. The water temps are between 58 and 60 over the course of a day. Expect these temps to rise rapidly in this warm weather.

Higher up the foothills the water is still too cool for a hot bass bite. Rollins Lake is still in the low 50s, Scott’s Flat is cooler than that. These two lakes will come on after another 5 degree temperature rise.

Tom Page, Reel Anglers Fly Shop, has continued to do well on the Lower Yuba guiding from his drift boat. In the past couple of weeks the spring hatches of PMD’s, March Browns and Caddis have begun.

Tom noted during the winter an unusual number of Feather River hatchery fish had moved up the Yuba. This trend is continuing. The Feather has a spring run of steelhead and new “chrome bright” hatchery steelhead have been caught on the Yuba. Most of these fish measure in the high teens for length. Tom’s client landed one over 20 inches last week. It was a thick, strong fish. Most of the winter run Feather River fish have spawned. They have classic rosy sides but have lost body weight. These spring run Feather River fish are an anomaly but a welcome addition to the Yuba River.

This year’s good angling is coming on early and I suspect it will end the same way. The late summer angling in fresh water will be tough. The time to go fishing is here!

