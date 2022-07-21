Denis Peirce: Salmon season opens on the Sacramento River

Last Saturday the salmon season opened on the Sacramento River system. This season opens in mid July in between the spring and fall runs of the king salmon. The spring run begins in May during the snow runoff. Prior to our reservoirs being built these fish used the high water to climb to upper Sierra rivers where they would summer over to spawn in the fall.

The fall run can start with small numbers in late July but they really come on strong by the third week of August. The peak of their spawning activity is in late October.

This year’s opener has been typical in that there are salmon in some of the better locations that were picked off on the opening weekend.

Overall the salmon season looks really good in the north state. Out in the saltwater the salmon fleet has been returning with limits for sport anglers. As is typical for this time of year, the salmon schools have been moving closer to shore and generally converging on the Golden Gate as they prepare for the August through October migration. The quantity of fish off the coast has been excellent. The fall run in the rivers is predicted to be 200,000 fish, double last year’s run.

Catching salmon in the river system is a function of water temperature. These fish have been swimming the north Pacific for three years, in water as cool as the low 50 degree range. The river as it goes through the Delta is 75 degrees which must feel like a sauna. They react by accelerating upriver looking for cooler water. The first cool spot currently is the American River which has high flows in the 4500 cfs range and temps of 63 to 64 degrees. During the opening weekend many fish had ducked into the mouth of the American for a stop over. A few fish were picked up. The promising thing was the number of fish spotted on the electronics. Speculation is that these are upper Sacramento fish taking a breather.

Farther up the Sacramento the next cool water was up above Chico near Corning. The temps were in the upper 60’s. By the time the fish reach Red Bluff they will find water in the low 60’s. Above Red Bluff the season has yet to open.

Closer to home, the top of the Feather River near Oroville produced a few fish opening weekend. Water temp in the After Bay Hole was 66 degrees. There were a lot of anglers there throwing spinners. There may have been as many as a dozen salmon taken over the weekend there.

As is customary for a mid July opener, there were salmon picked out of some of the few deeper holes but until we get better numbers coming in late August catching will be slow. Our current heat wave is tough on water temps as well as anglers.

I checked in with Tom Page, Reel Angler’s Fly Shop, who guides float trips on the Lower Yuba. A year ago he was surprised by how many spring run salmon had been moving up the river system. He estimated he had not seen that many in over a decade. This year he has yet to see one. That does not mean there are none in the river. When the numbers are low a few fish can hide in the deeper holes during the day and move at night.

Overall we are in between runs in the valley rivers. The results for the ocean salmon anglers are excellent. One major factor in the surge of salmon numbers has been the hatchery trucking program that has been transporting juvenile salmon to the Delta and to the saltwater to prevent the losses that occur in the rivers during drought years. Thankfully the ocean environment has the food chain to support a healthy salmon population.

The Department of Fish & Wildlife is asking anglers to observe “Hoot Owl” restrictions for fishing. The term refers to the hours when owls can be heard, early in the morning. The drought and heat wave conditions can lead to stress on fish. By restricting our fishing to the early hours of the day we can help reduce the negative impact on fish we intend to release. Your cooperation will be appreciated.

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com