Bear Yuba River Land Trust, Folk Trails Hiking Club host meet up, hiking challenge

Inspired by the 52 Hike Challenge, Bear Yuba Land Trust (BYLT) and Folk Trails Hiking Club (FTHC) are teaming up for the fourth year to encourage Nevada County residents to venture outdoors, hit the trail and explore miles of hiking opportunities found in their own backyard.

Started by Karla Amador and Phillip Stinis in 2014, the 52 Hike Challenge has become a global movement inspiring individuals to step outside their comfort zone in order to hike 52 times in one year, or an average of once a week.

“The 52 Hike Challenge is a great opportunity for the community to come together around something we love and enjoy – the outdoors – while also working towards this incredible goal,” explained Jesse Locks, founder of the FTHC. “I’m also excited to continue to work with BYLT to educate hikers about conservation of the region’s natural, historical and agricultural legacy.”

Starting January 2020, hikers can sign up for hikes offered by both organizations and/or select hikes on their own. Hikes can range from beginner to advance, one mile to 15+ miles, flat to several thousands of feet in elevation gain. Hikes can also be repeated more than once.

Lists of hikes offered can be found on each organization’s websites: http://www.bylt.org or http://www.folktrails.org. Throughout the year, these sites will be updated. Participants are strongly encouraged to check back monthly for updates or join the group’s mailing list for upcoming reminders on hikes.

Hikers are encouraged to share their stories and read the inspiring stories of others participating in the hike challenge. This can be done via social media on the 52 Hike Challenge – Nevada County Facebook group or by emailing stories and photos to 52HikeChallengeNevadaCounty@gmail.com.

Hikers can download a form on the Folk Trails website to keep track of each hike completed and submit once they have finished all 52 hikes. An end of the year party will be held to celebrate all those who participate.

To kick off the year, BYLT and FTHC are hosting a meet up on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the ol’ Republic Brewery for those interested to get more info about the challenge, learn about local trails, and meet fellow hikers.

Folk Trails Hiking Club a bi-monthly hiking group of outdoor enthusiasts interested in learning about the folk tales and natural history of our local trails. For more information go to http://www.folktrails.org

Bear Yuba Land Trust (BYLT) is an accredited land trust based in Grass Valley with a mission to protect and defend the working and natural lands of the Bear and Yuba River Watersheds and to empower healthy, resilient communities through Nature access and education.

Since 1990, BYLT has been a conservation leader in our region, saving more than 15,000 acres of Sierra Nevada and foothill forests, oak woodlands, meadows, riparian habitat, farms anda ranches. BYLT has also built and maintains 45 miles of trails for the enjoyment of all. BYLT is a community-based land trust that relies on the generous support of members and volunteers to achieve these collective efforts.

Learn more at http://www.bylt.org