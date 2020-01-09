‘A limit situation’: An evening with Pacific Crest Trail hikers

“A Limit Situation” comes to the Auburn State Theatre this month, featuring an evening with hikers and a fundraiser for the Pacific Crest Trail. Encounters with limit situations unsettle us, break us out of our inauthentic identifications with our man made limits, and force us to come alive and find new ways of coping with hardship.

With 202% of average snowfall, and late winter storms, 2019 proved to be a challenge to the Pacific Crest Trail hikers.

On Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. anyone can experience what the hikers encountered. Four hikers will share their challenges both emotionally and physically while they retrace their journey through the Sierra Nevada Range in a high snow year — complete with stunning photography of the snow covered high country. This is a fundraiser for the Pacific Crest Trail Association and a nonprofit event.

Larry Hillberg of KVMR is the evening’s moderator, and hikers include Rebecca Bergstrom, Michael Ivey, Jazmin Ortega and Ed Schneider.