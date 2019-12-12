21st Annual Snow Goose Festival coming in January

The 21st Annual Snow Goose Festival of the Pacific Flyway returns to Chico this January.

One of the premier birding events in California, this action-packed 5-day event celebrates the millions of waterfowl and thousands of raptors that migrate along the Pacific Flyway and call the Northern Sacramento Valley their home during the winter months. This is one of the least explored and most amazingly diverse areas of California, with habitats that include rivers and wetlands, sweeping plains and grasslands, rolling foothills, sheltered canyons and mountain peaks.

FIELD TRIPS and activities

You might choose to take a guided tour of a nature preserve, visit a local vineyard, hike the scenic Sutter Buttes in search of lofty views and resident wildlife, or watch a demonstration of live raptors. And with the wide variety of engaging youth activities, there truly is something for everyone at the Snow Goose Festival.

WILDLIFE ART EXHIBIT

Feast your eyes on wonderful art by numerous artists whose subjects include birds, other wildlife and habitat along the Pacific Flyway. This impressive art exhibit, at the Museum of Northern California Art, will feature a variety of media, including sculpture, clay, oils, fiber arts, watercolor, acrylics, mixed media, glass and photography.

EVEBUBG BANQUET and KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Don’t miss the biggest event of the Snow Goose Festival, the “Gathering of Wings” Banquet. This treasured evening provides a mix of food, company and great entertainment. Featuring “The Gift of Watching Birds” by keynote speaker Karen Amstutz, professional naturalist and environmental educator. The Silent Auction tables that accompany the dining experience will hold a vibrant mix of items, including works of art and jewelry, wonderful wines, and a variety of goods and services.