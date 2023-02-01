FARMBriarPatch-GVU-020123

“That region has a special kind of consumer that cares what they eat and the environment. The region has helped me be a better farmer,” said Javier Zamora of his connection to Nevada County.

 Photo by Zach Bruce

Special to The Union

Farmer Javier Zamora of JSM Organics has stayed true to his vision, growing healthy food in a way that is good for people and the planet since 2012 when he first started his certified organic farm in the Salinas Valley on California’s Central Coast.