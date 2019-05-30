On The Air: Longtime KVMR member passes away

The late Tom Christison (second from left) stands with KVMR friends Steve Baker (left), Sandy Brown, Paul Emery and Dave Brown after Tom's first musical appearance on Emery's Morning Show in 2016.

Submitted photo by Charlotte Peterson

Tom Christison, perhaps KVMR’s oldest member, passed away recently just a month shy of his 97th birthday.

The longtime Woodland resident became a big KVMR fan over a decade ago after discovering the station. Its music influenced Tom to take up the guitar in his mid 80s, writing and recording original songs and performing them, plus telling stories from his life, as a guest on Paul Emery’s Tuesday Morning Show five times in recent years.

He also would call KVMR Program Director Steve Baker each week on Baker’s Monday Morning Show and stayed in touch with other KVMR broadcasters and friends over the years.

“Tom would send us original cartoons, short stories, recorded songs, drawings and more,” Baker recalled. “This man’s creativity knew no boundaries. He took chances as he took our hearts.”

“I’d like him to call me one last time during the news,” he added. “I’ve always wondered what the area code is for heaven.”

KVMR celebrates diversity with all-request day

Maybe it’s the Beatles. Or The Boss. Aretha? Joni? Or a favorite wry songwriter like John Prine.

Maybe some Miles Davis jazz. Or going back further in time to the likes of Benny Goodman, Billie Holiday …

How about a folk giant like Pete Seeger, Woody Guthrie … or maybe U. Utah Phillips? Joan Baez?

And, hey, how do you pick just one?

For the second consecutive year, KVMR 89.5 FM is turning its musical selections entirely over to its listeners next Wednesday when it holds an All-Request Music Day, highlighting the favorite songs of its diverse listeners.

During the station’s recent spring membership drive, the Nevada City non-commercial radio station asked listeners what song they would like to hear on the special listener’s day. And over 100 of them will get played that upcoming Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We didn’t have enough time to play them all last year so we had to add a couple of shows,” noted KVMR Music Director Sean Dooley-Miller. “That could be the case again.”

“It’ll be interesting to see how many similar songs there’ll be, or if the choices this year take a different path,” he added.

And KVMR Chief Engineer Dave “Buzz” Barnett vows not to be stumped.

“I think some people pick a really odd song by an even more out there artist just to test us,” he grinned. “We’re always up to the challenge.”

Nope, the nominations for this year’s All-Request Music Day are over, but you’ll get an idea of how broad the tastes of KVMR listeners are, even if you’re a first time listener that day.

The station has also started a full-time stream aiming for an indie rock and alternative audience, particularly seeking millennials and other younger listeners. It can be heard streaming at kvmrx.org and is on nightly and weekend afternoons on The Bridge 105.7 FM.

KVMR will also announce the winner of a drawing for a free trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for two persons during the All-Request Music Day; that contest was also held during the recent fundraiser.

DJs providing tunes for trails celebration

A celebration of the music on KVMRx will help kick off the Bear Yuba Land Trust Celebration of Trails Festival Friday.

That’s because a trio of disc jockeys from the 24-hour-a-day alternative indie music kvmrx.org stream — also heard over-the-air on The Bridge 105.7 FM from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights and from 1 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekends — will provide the tunes and beats for the Land Trust “Ales For Trails” fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. at the ol’ Republic Taproom, 124 Argall Way, Nevada City.

“This is a nice coming together of the environmental community and the new media community,” said KVMR Music Director Sean Dooley-Miller, who coordinates both the programming and the music on the two-year-old kvmrx.org stream. “We want to get KVMRx out more into the community, and this is a fun way to do it.”

The “Ales For Trails” event features brew, music and food as a way for folks to meet other outdoor enthusiasts, learn more about the land trust and register for Saturday’s 10 a.m. 2nd annual Hike-A-Thon, which will be followed by the Celebration of Trails Festival from noon to 5 p.m. at the ol’ Republic Roadhouse on Highway 20 east of Nevada City.

Friday night’s KVMRx disc jockey lineup for the opening Celebration of Trails event includes:

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. ­— Jeanne (Host Of Bing Bong, Thursdays 8-10 p.m.)

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Just Jess (Host Of Totally Derailed, Tuesdays 8-10 p.m.)

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Bboy Supreme (Host Of Nobodifamous Radio, Sundays 1-3 p.m.)

All of their shows are heard live both on kvmrx.org and The Bridge 105.7 FM

On The Air is a mix of weekly news and oddities about KVMR 89.5 FM. The station is a volunteer-driven, community radio station, powered by some 200 citizen-broadcasters. For KVMR On Demand, go to archive.kvmr.org The Bridge 105.7 FM is Nevada County’s source for NPR News on Morning Edition and All Things Considered, plus Pacifica’s “Democracy Now” at 9 a.m. weekday.