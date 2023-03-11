ResortNewName-GVU-031123

The name Everline encompasses the resort’s evergreen mountain escape that guests can visit season after season, year after year, from a snowy getaway to the perfect sunny destination to explore the natural wonders of the area.

 Provided / Everline

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Resort at Sq**w Creek, in Olympic Valley, Calif., announces today its new name and logo to the public: Everline Resort & Spa.

“Our resort is dedicated to fostering spaces where everyone feels welcome. This name change was a top priority for the resort and community and a decision that has been made in collaboration with the Washoe Tribe, who have lived in this area for thousands of years,” said Manfred Steuerwald, general manager of Everline Resort & Spa. “Our new name is rooted in the upmost respect for the Washoe Tribe’s history and ancestors.”