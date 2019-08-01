New nightlife in Nevada City: Romp Riot

For years, Nevada City has been a place where the nightlife has been growing and growing, but there still isn’t a place to dance and see a show on a weekend without breaking the bank. Enter Truth or Dare Productions’ Romp Riot, first Saturdays at the Haven Underground bringing you a low-cost burlesque show followed by a themed dance party with incredible DJs performing late into the night.

Romp Riot combines captivating burlesque, DJs, dance, cabaret, magic, and interactive art in an intimate setting. We are geared up to bring you themed Dance Party Events. Dubbed “Romp Riot!” Truth Or Dare Productions has teamed up with Haven Underground to bring Nevada County’s dance and party scene a monthly place to let loose!

For August get ready to experience “Graffiti Animal Party VS Old School Hip Hop & Break.” This theme is wild!

Graffiti Animal Party: The “Graffiti” means come dressed in an old white shirt and then the other guests write / draw over you while you do the same to them with a fabric pen. “Animal” means come dressed as an animal or wear animal print, lots of scope for the more creative with this one. VS. Old School Hip Hop & Break: This is pretty self explanatory. We will be playing old school hip hop & break tunes! Bring your best hip hop & break moves to rumble on the dance floor y’all.

More about the show

The dynamic duo, Nick Fedoroff and Cybil Unrest, saw a missing element in the county’s nightlife … a place to dance all night with your friends for a reasonable price. Noticing that they themselves wanted a fun, clean venue that you could come to for a dance party with DJ’s, go-go dancers, interactive art, cocktails, and an electric atmosphere. With a huge cherry-on-top, you get to keep dancing into the night after last call and leave with money in your pocket. It’s a win-win.

Haven is the perfect venue in Nevada City to host an all-night dance party. Truth or Dare will be bringing the entertainment, music, and some surprises to Haven and you will experience an exciting, fun, and memorable dance night. Haven will provide signature cocktails, drink specials, and their rocking sound system. Truth or Dare will kick off the night with their signature burlesque show madness followed by DJ’s that will keep the party dancing and singing to sweet tunes that complement the night’s theme, “Graffiti Animal Party VS Old School Hip Hop & Break.” Please wear your finest hip hop accoutrements and/or animal print costume. Don’t forget an old white shirt for friends and other guests write or draw over you while you do the same to them with a fabric pen. (We will have a limited supply of shirts for purchase if you choose to participate in this game.

Also, late into the night we will feature our brand-spanking new invention of DJ Jukebox, where our in-house DJs will spin out to your requested songs as part of our high-energy interactive community dance party.

Truth or Dare will provide a variety of party perks such as ticket giveaways and a vast selection of mixed interactive experiences. Get ready to dance. Get ready to sing. Get ready to wish some nights lasted forever at this month’s debut of Romp Riot! Join us Saturday.