Nevada County Pets In Need partners with Incredible Pets for pet food voucher program

Nevada County Pets In Need is pleased to announce a partnership with Incredible Pets for a voucher program that helps local families struggling to afford pet food costs. Prior to the current voucher program, Nevada County Pets In Need distributed pet food at 139 Joerschke Drive and before that, at their Dollar Thrift Store at 434 Colfax Ave in Grass Valley. The pet food distribution pantry closed on Aug. 23, 2021.

“The organization’s decision to shift to a voucher program was made after losing many of its volunteers in the last year of the pandemic, and in order to reduce overhead costs. The new program also ensures that Nevada County Pets In Need recipients have a choice in what they feed their pets, allowing them to shop at Incredible Pets with gift cards, funded by the Nevada County Pets In Need Pet Food Program” said Naomi Cabral, Nevada County Pets In Need Operations Director who joined the organization in August of this year.

The voucher program began on Sept. 26, and serves approximately 300 families in western Nevada County who have been part of the pet food program since last year or in some cases longer. Pets must be spayed or neutered to be in the program. However, the program is not currently accepting new applicants.

“There is certainly a need in this community to assist with pet food costs. We have seniors who are living off their social security and their pets are their only family and companionship; as well as families who have experienced setbacks this year for a number of reasons,” said Cabral. “Partnering with Incredible Pets made sense; they offer a great selection of pet food and are a locally owned business that gives back to its community. They embraced the idea for a partnership almost immediately and helped Nevada County Pets In Need with discounts on the gift cards. Customers can also donate to our program at the register.”

“Incredible Pets is proud to partner with Nevada County Pets in Need to help residents in Nevada County, so they can buy the pet food and supplies they need. The pandemic has made circumstances especially difficult, and Incredible Pets is happy to support its community,” said Katie Love of Incredible Pets. The voucher program distributes gift cards to recipients once a week at Incredible Pets located at 649 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, where Nevada County Pets In Need recipients can also do their shopping in one stop. Help support the Nevada County Pets In Need Pet Food Voucher Program:

Donate online at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ncpoth or mail in your donation to Nevada County Pets in Need at 111 Bank st. #1005 Grass Valley, CA 95945

For questions about the program or to be put on the waitlist, please contact Naomi Cabral at nevadacountypin@gmail.com or call 530-802-3666.

Source: Nevada County Pets In Need

