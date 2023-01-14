For the past two years, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools has hosted a virtual Creative Writing Competition to replace the in-person Writing Tournament, due to pandemic restrictions. This year, students, teachers and staff alike were very excited to return to our original tournament.
“The Creative Writing Competition was a great solution to keep students enthusiastic about writing, but there is nothing like gathering these talented writing students in one room together,” said tournament coordinator, Shannon Rashby. “You can feel their nerves, their excitement, and their pride radiating throughout the room. During the breaks, you can hear them asking each other ‘What did you write about?’ and it is just delightful.”
Forty-three 7th and 8th grade students from 12 local schools competed in the countywide Writing Tournament, which was held in the Stone Hall at the Miners Foundry on January 11. The event was co-sponsored by Stifel KNN Wealth Management Group.
The students were judged on three styles of writing:
Informative Writing: Guest speakers, Alex Keeble -Toll and Craig Griesbach, of the Nevada County Department of Emergency Services, gave a presentation about preparing for wildfire season using the “Ready, Set, Go” strategy. Following their speech, the students were asked to write a paper about the presentation.
Creative Writing: The students wrote stories in response to the prompt: You find an odd-looking egg in the forest. When you take it home, you never could have predicted what was inside.
Persuasive Letter Writing: Students were asked to write a letter to the editor of a newspaper responding to the question: Is social media beneficial or harmful?
Winners
Overall winners for highest collective score from the three written assignments:
7th Grade: Ethan Conklin – Seven Hills
8th Grade: Elsa Burt – Grass Valley Charter
Informative Writing Winners:
7th Grade:
1st Place: Ethan Conklin, Seven Hills
2nd Place: Cash Olson, Nevada City School of the Arts
3rd Place: Rama James, Seven Hills
4th Place: Henry Robbins, Grass Valley Charter
5th Place (tie): Clover Rashby, Forest Charter
5th Place (tie): Amy Peckham, Magnolia
8th Grade:
1st Place: London Linster, Chicago Park
2nd Place: Lola Ramos, Union Hill
3rd Place: Elsa Burt, Grass Valley Charter
4th Place: Sawyer Maddux, Grass Valley Charter
5th Place (3-way tie): Leah Lubarsky, Clear Creek
5th Place (3-way tie): Vivienne Perelman, Clear Creek
5th Place (3-way tie): Toni Swansick, Union Hill
Creative Writing Winners:
7th Grade:
1st Place: Taylor Shimamoto, Magnolia
2nd Place (tie): Cash Olson, Nevada City School of the Arts
2nd Place (tie): Savannah Sutton, Arete Charter Academy
3rd Place: Clover Rashby, Forest Charter
4th Place: Hope Searls, Twin Ridges
5th Place: Ethan Conklin, Seven Hills
8th Grade:
1st Place: Elsa Burt, Grass Valley Charter
2nd Place: Payton Garten, Magnolia
3rd Place: Oliver Patterson, Seven Hills
4th Place: Wilder McGrew, Nevada City School of the Arts
5th Place: Ella Bierne, Arete Charter Academy
Persuasive Letter Writing Winners:
7th Grade:
1st Place: Rama James, Seven Hills
2nd Place: Ethan Conklin, Seven Hills
3rd Place: Clover Rashby, Forest Charter
4th Place: Taylor Shimamoto, Magnolia
5th Place: Cash Olson, Nevada City School of the Arts
8th Grade:
1st Place: Eli Campe, Nevada City School of the Arts
2nd Place: Pascale Cartier-Harkness, Seven Hills
3rd Place: London Linster, Chicago Park
4th Place: Elsa Burt, Grass Valley Charter
5th Place (tie): Sawyer Maddux, Grass Valley Charter
5th Place (tie): Colton Abril, Ready Springs