Movies Under the Pines to screen ‘What About Bob?’

Tickets can be purchased online at www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com and will also be available at the gate.

The Nevada City Film Festival presents Movies Under the Pines, an outdoor cinema experience for the entire family, Saturday, July 27 at the Pioneer Park Bandshell in Nevada City.

Each summer the film festival curates a series of films that both kids and parents will enjoy, including this month’s feature “What About Bob?” In this classic 90s comedy directed by Frank Oz about a doctor-patient relationship pushed way beyond the office, Bill Murray plays Bob Wiley, a neurotic New Yorker struggling with a whirlwind of paralyzing phobias. When an exasperated colleague pawns the handful off on Dr. Leo Marvin (Richard Dreyfuss), the psychologist has no idea his last appointment will follow him north to New Hampshire on a month’s vacation. Bob takes to Dr. Marvin’s latest book like no therapy before it, so the well-meaning pest tracks Marvin down at his lakeside summer home to further discuss his problems. But Marvin, preparing for an interview on Good Morning America and a few weeks of R and R, views Bob’s stalking as highly inappropriate, and demands he return to New York. But Bob can’t take even the strongest hint, and sets up camp with a neighbor to indulge in his own “vacation” — from his problems.

The Nevada City Film Festival brings in state of the art projection and sound to bring these classic films alive for a one-night only show on the big screen under the stars.

Beer, wine, popcorn, soft drinks, and ice cream available for purchase. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks allowed. Outside alcoholic beverages prohibited. Blankets and low back chairs are suggested.