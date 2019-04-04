Moonshine Crazy cover band wins SAMMIE award

The members of Moonshine Crazy celebrate their win as Best Cover Band, determined by votes cast by readers of the Sacramento News & Review.

Submitted Photo

Moonshine Crazy, one of Northern California’s hottest country bands based out of Placer County, has won the prestigious SAMMIE Award for the category of “Cover Bands.”

“It is an absolute privilege to be selected,” said Dave “Shoobie” Shafer, lead guitarist and vocals. “When you enjoy playing with your colleagues, have a dedicated fan base that follows you to various event and venues, there is nothing more thrilling as an artist. We describe our music as modern and classic country with rock and current songs mixed in. We like to keep our shows exciting and bring high caliber energy to make everyone in the audience at least bust a little move or tap their shoes.”

MoonShine Crazy is comprised of four members: Jessica Spaid (lead vocalist, rhythm guitar, and mandolin), Mark Coudriet (drums and vocals), Ritch Shefke (bass and vocals), and Shafer. The band is known for paying tribute to Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Florida Georgia Line, Brothers Osborne and Jason Aldean. The group has shared the stage with national touring recording artists Jackson Michelson, Levon and James Wesley.

“When we came together, someone showed up with a little moonshine and things got a little crazy,” said Spaid. “The past two years, we have held two sold-out benefit shows for fallen Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputy Bob French, EOW: 8.30.17. We donated door proceeds to the Robert French Memorial Fund and created and sponsored scholarships for two current recruits attending the Sacramento Sheriff’s Academy. As a band, we have donated more than $8,000. We are pro law enforcement and want to give back in any way we can.”

The group is thankful for the fans who voted for them to receive the SAMMIE honor, of which they received word last Thursday.