Tonight, June 24, Music in the Mountains (MIM) brings a celebrated pianist to town for “An Evening of Elegance” – a piano recital starring Indian-American artist Vijay Venkatesh, with sparkling wine and dessert at The Center for The Arts in Grass Valley. Vankatesh has been recognized on three continents for his profound musicianship and has won numerous award competitions.
“We are excited to bring a pianist of this caliber to our community,” said Ryan Murray, MIM Artistic Director and Conductor. “His recital will include wonderful pieces from Chopin, Scarlatti, Richman, Schubert, Liszt, Brahms and Shostakovich. This recital is not to be missed.” Venkatesh will also perform Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue later in the week.