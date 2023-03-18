HOMEMyers-GVU-031823

Check the back of seed packets for pertinent information so you provide the proper growing conditions for the plantings to flourish.

 Photo courtesy of MelindaMyers.com

Gardening is a wonderful way to grow your own food and create a beautiful landscape. Proper plant selection can help you make wise purchases when visiting the garden center or ordering plants online.

Much of the information you need to know can be found on plant tags and seed packets. Understanding this information can help you select plants suited to the growing conditions in your yard.

