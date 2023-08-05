Powdery mildew on a bee balm plant.

Powdery mildew on a bee balm plant.

 Photo credit: www.MelindaMyers.com

Don’t panic when you find a powdery white substance covering the leaves of some of your flowers, vegetables, and shrubs. This is a good clue that your plants are infected with the fungal disease, powdery mildew. Most otherwise healthy plants can tolerate the damage and perennials will return the following year.

You may see this disease on a variety of plants including zinnia, phlox, bee balm, lilacs, roses, cucumbers, and squash. Powdery mildew is caused by several different fungi with each attacking specific host plants. This means the powdery mildew on one plant won’t necessarily infect its neighbors. But when the weather conditions are right, high humidity at night and low humidity during the day, powdery mildew can develop on a variety of unrelated susceptible plants.

Melinda Myers has written more than 20 gardening books, including the recently released Midwest Gardener’s Handbook, 2nd Edition, and Small Space Gardening. She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” instant video and DVD series and the nationally syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment TV & radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine and her website is www.MelindaMyers.com.