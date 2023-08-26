Brasil

Speed the process of drying basil by removing the leaves of freshly harvested basil from the stems then dry the leaves using a microwave or dehydrator.

 photo courtesy of All-America Selections

Don’t let a bumper crop of basil go to waste. Preserve its flavor and zest with proper storage and preservation.

Extend the life of fresh basil by removing any discolored leaves and cutting the bottom of the stems off at an angle. Set the stems in a jar with an inch or two of water. Loosely cover it with a plastic bag and set it on the kitchen counter out of direct sunlight. Change the water every few days. Basil stored this way is conveniently located for use and can last for five days or more.

Melinda Myers has written more than 20 gardening books, including the recently released Midwest Gardener’s Handbook, 2nd Edition, and Small Space Gardening. She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” instant video and DVD series and the nationally syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment TV & radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine and her website is www.MelindaMyers.com.