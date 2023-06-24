hummingbird dining on the nectar of phlox.

 Photo courtesy of MelindaMyers.com

Whether you are making some late additions to your gardens or planning for the future include some hummingbird-favorite plants. Select plants and create combinations to attract and support them with a season-long supply of nectar.

Hummingbirds consume an average of two to three times their weight in nectar each day. Providing feeders and an{/span} {span}abundance of flowers throughout the season{/span}{span}will support the hummingbirds and help attract them to your gardens. Keep this in mind as you add plants to your landscape.

Melinda Myers has written more than 20 gardening books, including the recently released Midwest Gardener’s Handbook, 2nd Edition, and Small Space Gardening. She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” instant video and DVD series and the nationally syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment TV & radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine and her website is www.MelindaMyers.com.