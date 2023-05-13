HOMEMyers-GVU-051323

Roulette peppers have the citrusy flavor of habaneros but not the heat.

 Photo courtesy of All-America Selections

Don’t worry if the rest of your family does not appreciate the spicy heat your favorite hot peppers add to entrees, beverages and desserts. Proper pepper selection, care and preparation can help you turn down the heat as needed.

Hot peppers’ spicy heat is measured in Scoville Heat Units named for Wilbur Scoville. The level of heat was originally determined by a panel of individual tasters. Chili peppers were ground and added to a sugar-water solution. The solution was continually diluted until the panelist found the solution no longer burned their mouth. Each pepper was assigned a number based on the amount of sugar-water solution needed to reach that point. Today a more accurate less subjective high–performance liquid chromatography method can be used for measuring the pungency of hot peppers.

