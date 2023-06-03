Powdery Mildew on Phlox Rooftop Garden - Garden Room 9-25-08 - 63300

Powdery mildew disease on phlox.

A bit of prevention goes a long way in minimizing insect and disease problems in the garden. Enlist a holistic approach known as Plant Health Care to manage your ornamental and edible gardens. It starts with proper plant selection and care and ends with using the most eco-friendly controls when problems do occur.

Start by selecting plants suited to the growing conditions. Match your plants to the light, soil, and other growing conditions in your yard. You’ll have healthier plants that require less ongoing care and are less prone to pests, helping to increase your gardening success.

