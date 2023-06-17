Melinda Myers

Including a teepee or using it as a trellis for pole beans is a fun addition to any kid’s garden.

 Photo courtesy of MelindaMyers.com

Gardening is good for the mind, body, and spirit. It is also good for the youngsters in our lives. Research shows gardening helps relieve stress, improve focus, positively impacts mood and psychological well-being, builds a sense of confidence, and more.

Look for creative ways to get children involved in gardening. Tap into other interests or skills like art, reading, writing, insects, math, and computers if you need to persuade reluctant participants into growing plants.

