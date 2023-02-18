HOMEMyers-GVU-021823

Cat grass kits are easy to grow and provide fresh, healthy wheatgrass, oat grass, and/or ryegrass for cats to nibble on instead of your plants.

 Photo courtesy of True Leaf Market

Growing houseplants when curious cats are in the house can be challenging. We want our cats to be safe and happy while keeping our houseplants intact. You can accomplish both with a few simple strategies.

Boost indoor gardening success by selecting plants suited to your home’s growing conditions and gardening style. Then be sure to remove any toxic plants to ensure your pet’s safety. Consult with your veterinarian and visit the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) website for a list of pet-safe and toxic plants.

Melinda Myers is the author of more than 20 gardening books, including Small Space Gardening and Midwest Gardener’s Handbook, 2nd Edition. She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” instant video and DVD series and Melinda’s Garden Moment TV & radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine and was commissioned by True Leaf Market for her expertise to write this article. Her website is www.MelindaMyers.com.