Multi-layered plant stands, like this crisscross design, allow you to showcase many plants in a small space.

 Photo courtesy of Gardener’s Supply Company/gardeners.com

Whether you want to create a tropical oasis indoors or dress up your décor, plants are the answer. A few plants set on the floor, hanging from the ceiling, or displayed on a table can beautify any room, boost your mood, and reduce stress.

Select plants suited to the growing conditions and your gardening style. This reduces ongoing maintenance and increases your growing success. If you tend to overwater, look for plants that thrive in moist soil conditions. Grow more drought-tolerant plants if you are a gardener that tends to underwater. Check plant tags for tips on light and water needs.

Melinda Myers is the author of more than 20 gardening books, including Small Space Gardening and Midwest Gardener’s Handbook, 2nd Edition. She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” instant video and DVD series and Melinda’s Garden Moment TV & radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine and was commissioned by Gardener’s Supply for her expertise to write this article. Her website is www.MelindaMyers.com.