Carrots come in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors like this Purple Haze variety.

Carrots come in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors like this Purple Haze variety.

 Photo courtesy of All-America Selections

Nutritious and flavorful carrots make the perfect snack and addition to salads, stir-fries, soups, and stews. They have the crunch of chips and crackers without the fat and calories. High in vitamin A and easy to grow, plant now for a flavorful fall harvest.

You’ll find carrots in a variety of shapes and colors making them a fun and colorful addition to the garden and snack tray. Select from long and thin, short and stubby, round like a radish, and orange, red, yellow, white and even purple carrots.

Melinda Myers has written more than 20 gardening books, including the recently released Midwest Gardener’s Handbook, 2nd Edition, and Small Space Gardening. She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” instant video and DVD series and the nationally syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment TV & radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine and her website is www.MelindaMyers.com.