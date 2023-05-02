Have you ever noticed that you and your partner don’t always want the same things?

Sometimes one partner wants to improve communication, create more closeness, and maybe even fall in love again, and the other partner says, “We’re fine.” So, while sometimes one partner wants to work on the relationship, the other one may think, “You’ve got to be kidding.” These circumstances raise a good question, what do you do when you have a reluctant partner?

Meg Luce, M.S., is a Marriage and Family Therapist in Grass Valley specializing in helping couples create satisfying relationships. You can find her contact info at https://NevadaCountyTherapist.com