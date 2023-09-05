MegLuce-GVU-110819-970x1024.jpg

Meg Luce

 File photo

“It’s a slight murmur and likely nothing,” the doctor said. “Get it checked out to be on the safe side.” Before you could blink an eye, my husband was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis. We were suddenly plunged into a world of scary medical decisions.

The heart problem that my husband’s excellent doctor was savvy enough to detect is an example of the frightening events that happen to people all the time. One day, things are fine; the next, your life is upside down. A car accident, a cancer diagnosis, or some other random event—calamity can strike any of us, and that’s life. At such tragic moments, more than ever, couples must stick together to get through it well.

Meg Luce, M.S., is a Marriage and Family Therapist in Grass Valley specializing in helping couples create satisfying relationships. You can find her contact info at https://NevadaCountyTherapist.com