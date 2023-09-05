“It’s a slight murmur and likely nothing,” the doctor said. “Get it checked out to be on the safe side.” Before you could blink an eye, my husband was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis. We were suddenly plunged into a world of scary medical decisions.
The heart problem that my husband’s excellent doctor was savvy enough to detect is an example of the frightening events that happen to people all the time. One day, things are fine; the next, your life is upside down. A car accident, a cancer diagnosis, or some other random event—calamity can strike any of us, and that’s life. At such tragic moments, more than ever, couples must stick together to get through it well.
After recently going through this situation, some of the takeaways are fresh in my mind and what helped us cope. And now that the brain fog has passed, I can even form some sentences about the experience.
When tragedy strikes, stress levels rise, which manifest in many ways, including short-tempered behavior. It’s helpful for partners to give each other a bit of grace at these times. However, you don’t want reactivity to become the new normal when facing adversity. It’s super helpful to stop, apologize, and get back on track occasionally if you find yourself being snappy.
The overwhelm of going through a calamitous life event hits each of us differently. It’s certainly not business as usual. So, it’s helpful to normalize atypical feelings and behavior. Whether it’s spaciness or strong emotions, including anxiety, depression, anger (why me?!), tears, bargaining, or denial, all of these can be a part of the journey.
It was beneficial when my spouse and I told each other what we were going through. Doing this made it seem like we faced things together rather than feeling like we were going through the experience alone.
A person’s sense of identity and usual life role is impacted depending on the stressor. In our case, suddenly, my husband couldn’t go to work or even keep me from burning my toast as he usually might. Like it or not, he couldn’t be a contributor but was forced to be a patient.
In many long-term illnesses, one spouse inherits a bigger load, and the other partner feels useless. So frustrating for everyone.
For those lucky among us, the changing roles are temporary, and it is helpful to bear that in mind. For others, such as in cases of dementia, the changes may be permanent, and there is deep grief. Talking to family and friends, seeking professional support, or attending a support group can be especially helpful in devastating life circumstances.
Find Moments of Gratitude
When tragedy strikes, there may still be beautiful and amazing moments. Like how your friends and family show up, and you can hardly believe how lucky you are to have these incredible people in your life. Or when your nurse is so thoughtful that just to see you smile, they get you a fruit plate on their break because it was slow coming from the kitchen. Or you get through something scary, and you see your loved one alive, and it’s the best thing you’ve ever seen—tubes and all.
When you can share these good moments and relive them with your partner, it balances out the hard parts. It can make you feel grateful and happy and keep each other going when things would otherwise feel like too much.
