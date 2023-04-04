Snowmageddon 2.0, Snowzilla, whatever you want to call it, this winter was rough! For anyone that is still without power, I hope you are hanging in there. Thank goodness we've had a few days of sunshine, and it feels like spring is on the way. After experiencing snow on snow on snow and a bit of cabin fever, it’s a great time to spring clean your relationship.

It's normal to have ups and downs in long-term relationships. Things can get a little musty occasionally, and it takes some energy and focus to reinvigorate the vibe (or resuscitate it, as the case may be!). It's not anyone's fault that things can get a bit dull — the stress of life can take the shine off.

Meg Luce, M.S., is a Marriage and Family Therapist in Grass Valley specializing in helping couples create satisfying relationships. You can find her contact info at https://NevadaCountyTherapist.com