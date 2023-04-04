Snowmageddon 2.0, Snowzilla, whatever you want to call it, this winter was rough! For anyone that is still without power, I hope you are hanging in there. Thank goodness we've had a few days of sunshine, and it feels like spring is on the way. After experiencing snow on snow on snow and a bit of cabin fever, it’s a great time to spring clean your relationship.
It's normal to have ups and downs in long-term relationships. Things can get a little musty occasionally, and it takes some energy and focus to reinvigorate the vibe (or resuscitate it, as the case may be!). It's not anyone's fault that things can get a bit dull — the stress of life can take the shine off.
Just as your house won't magically clean itself, the same thing is true with your relationship; it's a DIY job if you want it to feel refreshed.
So, let’s think about what a good spring cleaning might entail to breathe new life into your relationship and make it sparkle. Here are some ideas to help.
Knock down the cobwebs
Start by doing a quick inventory in your mind. Ask yourself what daily habits you practice and whether they serve you and your relationship. Many habits occur because people aren’t actively choosing how they want to live but passively falling into lazy patterns. This can mean plopping down on the comfy chair across the room from your spouse, glued to your device all evening rather than giving attention to your partner. Or sullenly waiting for your spouse to put their phone down first instead of taking action to create the experience you want.
Practicing small changes can make a big difference. Some examples include giving a warm welcome home hug when you reunite, sitting beside your spouse instead of across the room, or maybe even looking deeply into your partner’s eyes occasionally instead of staring at your phone. You might surprise yourself, get a little jolt of intensity, and knock those cobwebs right out of the relationship!
Air it out and keep it fresh
Get some banter going. Remember how you used to joke around? You still can! Of course, it was easier at the beginning of the relationship when the love hormones were gushing in full force. It takes more effort at this stage, but it might also give more rewards. If you want more fun, waiting for your partner is unnecessary. Forge ahead, and see what you can put into play.
You can also keep it fresh by mixing things up in the bedroom. Be brave enough to broach the topic gently. Make sure it's invitational and light with no hint of criticism.
Stepping outside your regular patterns can liven things up, whether with intimacy or mundane activities. It lets your partner know that after all these years, you’re still awake!
Another thought is to plan a little getaway if you can. A change of scenery is a great refresher. If you can’t get out of town, maybe you can get out of the house for a date which can also brighten up the relationship.
Deep-clean
If you notice you are holding resentments, get busy scrubbing out those stubborn blocks of bitterness for a relationship deep-clean. Resentments will fester like a toxic brew and rob you of joy. Not okay. Asking your partner to be a good listener without defensiveness or going into fix-it mode can help flush out those resentments. But, of course, for your partner to be a good listener, you must mind your manners as you talk about your hurt and anger. Call a therapist if you need professional support.
Appreciate the sparkle
Your relationship, just like your well-worn home-sweet-home, is not perfect, but I bet there is a lot to love. So rather than compare your partner to some imaginary ideal, notice everything you enjoy about your spouse. Paying attention to the positives will amplify and grow your feelings of appreciation.
We can all use an energizing relationship cleanse now and then. It's a part of regular relationship maintenance, and your efforts can spruce things up to create more connection and enjoyment for seasons to come.
Meg Luce, M.S., is a Marriage and Family Therapist in Grass Valley specializing in helping couples create satisfying relationships. You can find her contact info at https://NevadaCountyTherapist.com