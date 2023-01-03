Is it true that preventative measures can help couples keep their relationships healthy and strong? For example, we know a gym workout is good for the body but is there an equivalent for a relationship workout?
I have collected a few favorite tips from years of studying marital relationships and observing things that help couples stay in shipshape. Here they are:
Me Time
If you want a great relationship, the first place to start is to be a great partner. And that begins with self-care. You cannot be a great partner if you're overworked, stressed out, and depleted with zero downtime. How can you have anything to give if your tank is empty? So, figure out what you can do to give yourself a lift.
Your “me time” doesn’t have to be much, but make sure there is something. Goodness knows many people are super busy. Especially those of you with young children. (Hang in there — it gets better.) So try to identify some things that make you feel like you are getting something for yourself.
Self-care can take many forms. Some people feel rejuvenated by getting out for a run. For others, it’s playing a game of Sudoku or Wordle (my favorite) before the day starts. For others, it's curling up in a blanket, watching a show, or sneaking off with a good book and a cup of tea. Try to find an interval or two of something that feels like it is just for you. And don’t forget, your partner will also benefit from some "me time."
Talk Time
Okay, here is my all-time favorite relationship fitness tip. Set aside time for you and your partner to check-in. This is like a basic workout at the gym. How can you have an amazing connected relationship if you don’t know what is going on with each other? So, set time aside to talk and listen.
If you don’t know where to start, here are a few prompts to get you rolling. You can ask:
What are you looking forward to? What was your favorite part of …? How are you feeling about…? What has been on your mind lately?
Your gentle questions can take you underneath the surface, where the deeper connection happens. And for the brave among you, you may ask your partner to share with you how they think the relationship is going.
Listen with curiosity, and don't give any advice unless your partner asks. That is probably the equivalent of the relationship pull-up! At times it takes Herculean effort to give no advice and just listen. When your partner is done, and it is your turn to share, you can then express your thoughts, feelings, and desires.
Embedded in the Talk Time practice is the component of self-calming. This is the heavy bench press of relationship power fitness! For example, when your partner says, "Hey, let's go Vegan this year!" and you are a lover of beef. Or when your partner says, "Guess what? I brought home another stray cat!" Oh my, there are so many times we can practice the self-calming part of relationship fitness.
It's okay to disagree with each other, but first, try to listen openly to what your partner has to say. Then, just like reps at the gym, you will get stronger in your ability to do so. And remember, if you want your partner to share things with you, you’ve got to be able to hear it!
Love Time
My third suggestion is to reflect on the concept of love languages from the book The 5 Love Languages by author Gary Chapman. Dr. Chapman named these five ways of speaking love as: Words of Affirmation, Quality Time, Receiving Gifts, Acts of Service, and Physical Touch. Discuss with your partner which love languages are most meaningful to each of you and why. Remembering to keep them in mind is a great way to feed the relationship and keep it feeling good.
Just as any of us can improve our physical health with time and effort, we can also strengthen our relationship fitness. Many people come to love their gym workouts. You just might come to love your relationship workouts as well. So bring it on 2023 for a great year and rock-solid and happy relationships!
Meg Luce, M.S., is a Marriage and Family Therapist in Grass Valley specializing in helping couples create satisfying relationships. You can find her contact info at https://NevadaCountyTherapist.com