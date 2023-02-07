Valentine’s Day is only a week away, and with it comes the usual variety of reactions such as: “Uh oh, what should I do for my spouse?” Or “I hope my partner doesn’t forget again this year.” And “It’s a Hallmark holiday — my partner shouldn’t care!”

Of course, you don’t have to do a darn thing for Valentine’s Day, even if you’re in a relationship. So ignore it if you both think it’s a big waste of time. Notice how I slipped the word “both” into the last sentence?

Meg Luce, M.S., is a Marriage and Family Therapist in Grass Valley specializing in helping couples create satisfying relationships. You can find her contact info at https://NevadaCountyTherapist.com