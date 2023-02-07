Valentine’s Day is only a week away, and with it comes the usual variety of reactions such as: “Uh oh, what should I do for my spouse?” Or “I hope my partner doesn’t forget again this year.” And “It’s a Hallmark holiday — my partner shouldn’t care!”
Of course, you don’t have to do a darn thing for Valentine’s Day, even if you’re in a relationship. So ignore it if you both think it’s a big waste of time. Notice how I slipped the word “both” into the last sentence?
In other words, before making an executive heart-shaped decision, you might want to check with your spouse to see how they feel about it. And if celebrating the holiday for sweethearts is important to you, make sure to speak up and let your partner know that you would like to make it something special.
If you take the pressure off celebrating cupid’s holiday, it can be a lot of fun. Sure, commercial ad campaigns lay it on thick. But you can ignore all that stuff and tailor-make the holiday to something you and your partner would enjoy.
Most couples I know want to feel like lovers and not roommates. Valentine’s Day presents a great opportunity to bring on the romance and prioritize the couple relationship.
Talk to each other about if and how you want to celebrate. Make sure it’s not automatically the responsibility of one partner to make the magic happen. This is something to create together unless someone volunteers as the Valentine’s Day planner. Have a conversation so each of you knows what the other would like to do.
If you’re fresh out of ideas for making Valentine’s Day special, here are some of my favorite suggestions:
Sit down and write a note to your partner saying what you love about them.
Pick up a fun card that you think they will enjoy.
Put a love note in their socks.
Schedule a couples massage.
Trade massages at home with lovely, scented oil.
Book a weekend getaway if the budget allows.
Bring your partner flowers — do you know their favorite variety?
Go out to lunch or dinner. Treat each other like it’s a date.
Give a special gift — it doesn’t have to be pricey to count.
Make a playlist of favorites you’ve both loved since you first met.
Get the children to babysitting and have a date at home with yummy treats and downtime together. Sex is optional — remember, no pressure!
Get out your old wedding photos and reminisce about falling in love.
Talk about some of the things you enjoy and admire about your partner.
Schedule something you’ve never done together — rock climbing, salsa dancing, sky diving?
What other ideas can you come up with? Think less about traditional ways to celebrate and more about what you and your partner would enjoy.
The daily grind can wear on couples, and it’s easy to take each other for granted. It’s common to focus on a partner’s imperfections and forget to relish all the amazing aspects of being with “your person.” In an instant, something could happen to your sweetheart, and they’d be gone in the blink of an eye. Valentine’s is a great day to slow down and celebrate how lucky you are to have each other.
Meg Luce, M.S., is a Marriage and Family Therapist in Grass Valley specializing in helping couples create satisfying relationships. You can find her contact info at https://NevadaCountyTherapist.com