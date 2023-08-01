MegLuce-GVU-110819-970x1024.jpg

Meg Luce

 File photo

Do you remember the early promises of your relationship? For married folks, think back to your wedding day. Do you remember your vows? Romantic partnerships may also recall their initial pledges to nurture their relationship.

This summer, I had the special pleasure of attending the wedding of the daughter of dear family friends. During the ceremony, I was struck with the present and ongoing nature of the marriage vows. It made me curious about my own wedding vows from years ago. What exactly did I promise my husband?

Meg Luce, M.S., is a Marriage and Family Therapist in Grass Valley specializing in helping couples create satisfying relationships. You can find her contact info at https://NevadaCountyTherapist.com