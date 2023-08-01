Do you remember the early promises of your relationship? For married folks, think back to your wedding day. Do you remember your vows? Romantic partnerships may also recall their initial pledges to nurture their relationship.
This summer, I had the special pleasure of attending the wedding of the daughter of dear family friends. During the ceremony, I was struck with the present and ongoing nature of the marriage vows. It made me curious about my own wedding vows from years ago. What exactly did I promise my husband?
Well, I promised my spouse to “do everything in my power to make my love for him a growing part of my life. And to feed this love from day to day, week to week, and year to year from the best resources of my life.” Yikes! I clearly remembered “richer or poorer” and “sickness and health,” but revisiting my wedding vows reminded me that I had committed to keeping the relationship front and center daily.
In my private practice, distressed couples often clearly understand how their spouse is supposed to be busily fulfilling the promises of marital bliss. But they are often foggy on the part where they promised to devote self-giving love to their spouse.
Honestly, I think we can all use ideas to keep relationship-tending top of mind. Here are some suggestions to nurture your relationship. These things may help to put practice to the pretty words once stated, sometimes long ago, such as when my spouse and I accepted each other as “companions on life’s journey together for the union of two hearts to beat as one forever.”
One of my favorite books for rekindling love is True Love, How to Make Your Relationship Sweeter, Deeper And More Passionate by Daphne Rose Kingma. In the preface, the author says, “I offer this book as a gift of nurturance and mending for your love, a course for encouraging the skills of loving.”
The book is a tiny little thing—not intimidating at all. Kingma, the book’s author says as an alternative to reading it from cover to cover, you can read one page a day and let it soak in. She writes, “Love is a process, not a destination.” The book has many ideas for engaging in the ongoing journey of love.
Practice relationship gratitude
Practicing relationship gratitude is a powerful way to feed and nurture your relationship. It will enhance your fondness and admiration for each other and bolster the marriage friendship. Slow down and enjoy the little things your partner says and does. Remember to say, “Thank you.” It makes a difference.
In his book, The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work, author and renowned marriage researcher John Gottman says, “I’ve found 94 percent of the time that couples who put a positive spin on their marriage’s history are likely to have a happy future as well.” So, whether you’re thinking about the present, or the early days of the relationship, allow yourself to feel enjoyment and appreciation for your partner and share it generously.
Devote some time and energy to your spouse. Pry that cell phone out of your grip and give your partner your full attention. Put down the remote, and take a break from the chores. Ask yourself what action you can take to show your love. Maybe get up and greet your spouse when they arrive home. Meet their eyes with delight. As you hug, can you feel your hearts beating as one?
Bring your promises to life
So get out the wedding photos. Reread your vows. Maybe even say them aloud to each other again, standing in your backyard in tank tops and flip-flops. At this very moment, you can deliver on the relationship you promised each other. It’s entirely possible to reawaken the love that is there and bring it to life every day.
Meg Luce, M.S., is a Marriage and Family Therapist in Grass Valley specializing in helping couples create satisfying relationships. You can find her contact info at https://NevadaCountyTherapist.com