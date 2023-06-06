Back in the day I used to work at Dingus McGee’s when it was a dinner house in Colfax. Sometimes going to work was a blast. On the fun days, the employees had a great time with the customers and each other. We would chit-chat and crack jokes while we made our tips. One server’s good attitude would bolster the next, and everyone’s mood would lift like the tide.
Unfortunately, the same thing also worked in reverse. On the bad days at Dingus, if one person started griping, it was easy for the next guy to launch a complaint, and before you knew it, everyone was cranky, complaining about how everything was awful. It seemed like one person’s gloomy disposition would catch hold of the next person, and bad moods spread like wildfire.
In the therapy room, I hear another variation on this theme. When one partner is in a bad mood, the spouse finds it practically impossible not to “catch it.” The couple may not know what they’re angry about other than, “I’m mad because you’re mad.” The bad mood cooties instantly spread from one partner to the other. Then the couple may argue over who got mad first!
For years, social and emotional contagion have been studied and found in humans, other primates, dogs, and chickens. Chickens? Not sure how robust the data is on the chickens (Animal Cognition, Lori Marino, 2017), but it’s amusing enough to mention.
You may have heard that humans are “wired for connection.” Neuroscientist Matthew Lieberman’s book Social: Why Our Brains Are Wired to Connect explains the neurological evidence of the importance of social connections in our lives. Our social engagement systems respond to each other without conscious awareness. And don’t we all love it when the good vibes are flowing! But wouldn’t it be nice to avoid your partner’s bad mood?
Of course, most people’s first choice would be to have their partner snap out of a snippy mood. But rather than trying to control your partner, it’s probably simpler to choose a goal under your domain of control. It is possible to keep your good mood intact when your partner is cranky. Here are some ways to keep your good vibes flowing.
Start by noticing when you feel a strong emotional reaction to your spouse. So often, we react before we realize we are experiencing intense emotions. Tuning into yourself instead of being on autopilot is a must to stay in charge of your mood.
Psychiatrist and author Dr. Daniel Siegel says, “Name it to tame it.” In other words, you can calm your nervous system by noticing how you feel and then naming the feeling. Just like we tell our children, this works with adults too!
Ask yourself the question…
“What do I need right now?” If you ask yourself this question, you can choose to take practical action. In other words, there are probably better choices than getting snappy with your spouse, who is already having a tough time. You can take care of yourself rather than getting bent out of shape because your partner’s mood is tanking.
I recommend making a list ahead of time. Write down some things you can do to feel better if your partner is in a bad mood. For example, you might want to head outside and enjoy your strawberry garden. Perfect time to get some weeding done. Maybe Fifi needs a bath. Or grab your “Color Me Calm” coloring book. (Yes, there is such a thing!)
As you read this, you might think, isn’t a good spouse supposed to help their partner when in distress? Gosh, that would be great; however, your partner may not be ready to accept help. And to support your partner, your nervous system must be steady and calm. So first things first.
You don’t have to catch the moody cooties just because your sweetie is having a bad day! On the contrary, you will find it rewarding to hang on to your good mood. Keeping your cool might even help your partner return from the dark side.
Meg Luce, M.S., is a Marriage and Family Therapist in Grass Valley specializing in helping couples create satisfying relationships. You can find her contact info at https://NevadaCountyTherapist.com