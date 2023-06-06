Back in the day I used to work at Dingus McGee’s when it was a dinner house in Colfax. Sometimes going to work was a blast. On the fun days, the employees had a great time with the customers and each other. We would chit-chat and crack jokes while we made our tips. One server’s good attitude would bolster the next, and everyone’s mood would lift like the tide.

Unfortunately, the same thing also worked in reverse. On the bad days at Dingus, if one person started griping, it was easy for the next guy to launch a complaint, and before you knew it, everyone was cranky, complaining about how everything was awful. It seemed like one person’s gloomy disposition would catch hold of the next person, and bad moods spread like wildfire.

